Arsenal have made their opening concrete bid for a player, according to one high-ranking former club chief, with the side's former vice president lifting the lid on this January offer and providing further details about the Gunners' approach.

Arsenal attempting to seal January signings before deadline day

Throughout the January window, manager Mikel Arteta has repeatedly stated that an arrival or two is possible at the Emirates before deadline day on February 3rd, and the Spaniard particularly wants a new forward.

Arsenal remain in advancing talks for Sverre Nypan, but the Norwegian wonderkid has his pick of other interested sides, as the City Football Group also look to snap him up for Girona and Premier League rivals Aston Villa lurk in the background as well.

While the 18-year-old carries a growing reputation, Arsenal's much bigger priority arguably lies further forward, with Arteta publicly expressing his desire to bring in a new attacking option after injuries to both Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Man City (home) February 2 Leicester City (away) February 15 West Ham (home) February 22 Nottingham Forest (away) February 26 Man United (away) March 9

Arsenal are firm contenders to sign Matheus Cunha, amid claims he's keen on a move to the Emirates Stadium, while it is believed that RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko is also a serious target for interim sporting director Jason Ayto.

That being said, club officials have also been laying the groundwork to sign future talents for Arteta's squad, with teenage Adana Demirspor goalkeeper Deniz Dönmezer at the centre of an alleged approach from Arsenal.

Arsenal make "official offer" for Adana Demirspor goalkeeper Deniz Donmezer

Speaking in an interview with Milliyet, via Sport Witness, Demirspor's former vice-president, Metin Korkmaz, reveals that Arsenal have made an "official offer" for Dönmezer, totalling around £2.5 million.

The 16-year-old Turkey youth international, who's emerged as a fully-fledged starter for Demirspor's senior side this season, is also attracting interest from numerous Süper Lig sides. However, every club has fallen short in their attempt to sign him so far - including Arsenal.

“All the big clubs in the Super Lig are interested in his transfer. We talked to Galatasaray about Deniz," said Korkmaz.

"They are keen on this transfer, they have a priority in the transfer, after which they can make a bid for Deniz and Maestro. Arsenal have sent an official offer. They offered €3m. According to this offer, they will pay the money, but Deniz will play with us on loan for a year and a half. Then he will join Arsenal.

“Fenerbahce, on the other hand, offered €3m for Maestro and Deniz. They also said, ‘Let Deniz play on loan for one and a half years and then come to us’. Unfortunately, we had to reject the offer of both clubs. We will never give Deniz for the proposed figures."

It is quite the claim from Korkmaz, but he doesn't share whether Arsenal will come back in with another bid.