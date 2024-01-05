The form book will go out the window for both Sunderland and Newcastle United tomorrow when both sides face off in the fiercely contested Tyne-Wear Derby, the first match of its kind since 2016.

The Black Cats come into this mammoth FA Cup tie off the back of some positive recent form under Michael Beale with two wins from their last three, whilst the visiting Magpies have been derailed in recent weeks by three losses on the spin in the Premier League.

Still, it's anyone's game in a one-off Cup match and Beale could well look to freshen up his Sunderland side for the task of overcoming their arch-nemesis from nearby Tyneside.

Here is the Sunderland predicted XI for the game tomorrow lunchtime, with the former Rangers boss potentially making two changes from the side that saw off Preston North End last time out...

1 GK - Anthony Patterson

Anthony Patterson will be retained in goal for the Tyne-Wear showdown at the Stadium of Light, wanting to keep another clean sheet to thwart Eddie Howe's Magpies after shutting out Preston last time out.

2 RB - Timothy Pembele

The first potential change of the lineup could see Beale swap out Aji Alese for Timothy Pembele to start instead, the ex-PSG man pushing for a start against Newcastle.

Alese is also just back from a serious injury setback so might not be risked for the Tyne-Wear Derby, with Pembele more than capable of filling in.

It would see Pembele moved over to the right-back spot and Trai Hume pushed back over to the then vacant left-back gap, Beale wanting his players to be fresh and ready for the prospect of a full-blooded affair with Newcastle.

3 CB - Daniel Ballard

Daniel Ballard will be retained, however, regardless of switches in personnel elsewhere, the ex-Arsenal centre-back now a seasoned first-team presence at the Stadium of Light.

Completing five clearances in the 2-0 over Preston last match - as per Sofascore - Ballard was also solid in winning his fair share of duels with five successfully won across the 90 minutes.

The Black Cats will need Ballard to be on his A-game to stifle the many tricky attackers at Newcastle's disposal, the 24-year-old ready for the difficult assignment at hand.

4 CB - Luke O'Nien

Ballard's trusty centre-back partner in Luke O'Nien will also start against Newcastle tomorrow lunchtime, O'Nien the sort of player you want on your side in such a tasty affair.

O'Nien will leave everything out on the pitch against the Magpies, wearing the captain's armband with pride as a stern and aggressive defensive presence.

5 LB - Trai Hume

Hume won't feel uncomfortable filling in at left-back for this fierce contest, competently playing down the left-hand side against Hull City away recently.

The Northern Irishman was also excellent against Preston down his more familiar right-hand flank, only losing one duel in the 2-0 win to help his side keep a clean sheet and pick up a win even when the Lilywhites regularly ventured forward.

Beale will want more of Hume's tenacity and energy against Newcastle, the 21-year-old potentially crucial in aiding Sunderland pull off a shock and beating their top-flight arch-rivals.

6 CM - Pierre Ekwah

Pierre Ekwah will also be pivotal in a holding midfield role against Newcastle, the ex-West Ham United product coming into his own ever since making a switch to Sunderland this summer.

His creativity from deep came to the forefront against Preston, assisting Alex Pritchard's long-range rocket, but Beale will also want Ekwah to be tough in the tackle to ensure the Black Cats aren't exposed when the Premier League visitors foray forward with venom.

Winning six of his seven ground duels versus the Lilywhites, Ekwah's main task will be helping out his back four behind him in a bid to avoid an embarrassment being handed out to the hosts from their hated neighbours.

7 CM - Dan Neil

Dan Neil can offer more creativity than Ekwah in this holding midfield partnership as a result, the Sunderland youth product turned regular first-teamer onto seven goal contributions this season in Championship action.

Having risen through the ranks at the Black Cats, Neil will also be integral in understanding the magnitude of the Derby match and his passion should ooze out subsequently in a full-throttle display from the lively number 24.

8 RM - Abdoullah Ba

The second change to the Preston lineup from a Sunderland perspective could see Abdoullah Ba come in, with Patrick Roberts looking unlikely to be fit in time to don a Black Cats strip this weekend versus Newcastle.

Alex Pritchard was chosen to play at right wing last game in Roberts' immediate absence, but with the 30-year-old excelling more when drifting into a central spot, Beale could pick the ex-Huddersfield Town man to play in the number ten spot against the Magpies.

Ba will be given another shot to impress therefore, the £4k-per-week winger flickering in and out of life against Rotherham United last month when selected with two successful dribbles managed.

9 CAM - Alex Pritchard

Pritchard's Sunderland career was at danger of fizzling out, but the waning midfielder has since gone on to shine in recent weeks for the Black Cats and demands a starting spot in the team against Newcastle subsequently.

Scoring a wondergoal last time out to get Beale's men up and running versus Preston, Pritchard has also notched up five assists this season with three of those coming under interim manager Mike Dodds just before the new boss was unveiled.

Jobe Bellingham would drop out as a result, the teenage sensation in need of a rest arguably after playing the majority of the season without ever being given a breather.

Moreover, Beale can trust Pritchard to step up to the mark in such a full-blooded contest as a veteran midfielder who's been in and around big games like these for some time.

10 LM - Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke will hope he can cause the Newcastle full-backs all sorts of bother tomorrow lunchtime, keen to be the hero at the Stadium of Light by scoring a decisive winner in the Tyne-Wear Derby.

It would be Clarke's 13th goal of the season already if that dream came true, the dependable Black Cats star playing out of his skin at the moment.

11 ST - Nazariy Rusyn

Nazariy Rusyn would also love nothing more than to net another goal in his early fledgling Sunderland career against the Tyneside rivals, the Ukrainian summer buy finally breaking his goalscoring duck last time out.

Rusyn only needed 17 touches in total to poke home a goal against the Lilywhites, Beale hoping his poacher-like number 15 can be a fox in the box again versus Newcastle and unnerve the opposition defence as a quiet but alert menace.

Sunderland predicted lineup in full vs Newcastle: GK - Patterson; RB - Pembele, CB - Ballard, CB - O'Nien, LB - Hume; CM - Ekwah, CM - Neil; RM - Ba, CAM - Pritchard, LM - Clarke; ST - Rusyn