It's fair to say Michael Beale's opening game in charge of Sunderland was a harsh reintroduction to Championship life for the ex-QPR manager, the Black Cats humbled on their own patch by Coventry City with the Sky Blues running out 3-0 victors.

Beale will just hope that this was a blip, his new second-tier side getting poor performances out of their system early on into his reign at the Stadium of Light.

The fixtures don't get any easier for the divisive head coach however, travelling to Hull City on Boxing Day who have similar promotion aspirations to the Tyne and Wear side.

Beale could change his team up significantly after such a disappointing loss last match, with three potential changes on the cards in this predicted XI...

1 GK - Nathan Bishop

Beale could really ruffle a few feathers at Sunderland with this selection choice, dropping £10k per week figure - as per Capology - Anthony Patterson in-between the sticks who has been everpresent up to this point in the league.

The new head coach could well just want to assess what other options he has at his disposal after Patterson's horror show versus the Sky Blues, handing Nathan Bishop his first-ever start in the Championship in his place - the former Manchester United shot-stopper waiting patiently in the wings desperate for a chance to impress.

2 RB - Trai Hume

Trai Hume should be retained even if Sunderland's number one goalkeeper is axed, the Northern Ireland international registering a combined seven interceptions and tackles last match - as per Sofascore - despite the one-sided scoreline.

3 CB - Daniel Ballard

Daniel Ballard will also remain in Beale's first-team plans for the Hull game, the ex-Arsenal man performing admirably even on a collective off-day against Coventry - winning all but one of his duels when facing the Sky Blues attackers.

4 CB - Luke O'Nien

Despite receiving a 4/10 rating from Sunderland Echo journalist Phil Smith off the back of his display against Coventry - singled out for his feebleness attempting to thwart Haji Wright in the build-up to the opener - Luke O'Nien will more than likely start again on Boxing Day.

5 LB - Jenson Seelt

Beale will have to think outside of the box as to who he picks in the left-back spot for the Hull game, Niall Huggins stretchered off last match leaving Sunderland with zero fit left-backs owing to Dennis Cirkin still being sidelined with an injury.

Jenson Seelt was utilised by Beale at left-back versus Coventry with Huggins stricken by injury, the Dutchman filling in competently and so will be handed a start in this unfamiliar spot against the Tigers.

6 CDM - Pierre Ekwah

Pierre Ekwah started as the only holding midfielder option in Beale's first lineup as Sunderland head coach, the former Rangers man opting for a 4-1-4-1 formation in his first taste of action in the Black Cats dug-out.

Ekwah should be retained in this spot by the 43-year-old, despite substituting off the midfielder late into the second half.

7 RM - Patrick Roberts

Patrick Roberts' positive display against Coventry wasn't rewarded with a goal or an assist that he desperately longs for, the ex-Celtic winger lively throughout however with four successful dribble attempts and seven ground duels won.

Beale should stick with Roberts for the game away at the Tigers directly after Christmas therefore, hoping the 26-year-old can contribute with a strike or help a teammate out on the way to a win.

8 CM - Dan Neil

Dan Neil also shone in midfield alongside Roberts, even with his team losing 3-0 on a dire day overall.

Neil was involved constantly in passages of play attempting to unlock a determined Sky Blues defence in Saturday's game, amassing 94 touches as a key figure in the middle of the park.

He just couldn't quite muster up another assist or goal despite always being available and eager to receive the ball, hopeful of playing his part still in a Boxing Day victory if selected for the trip to Hull.

9 CM - Jobe Bellingham

With superstar brother Jude Bellingham in the stands for the festive clash against Coventry, Jobe Bellingham wasn't quite at his electric best unfortunately even with his family intently watching on.

The 18-year-old is still not the finished product and will have off-days, frustrated by a resilient opposition defence who blocked all three of his efforts in the game.

10 LM - Jack Clarke

Jack Clarke was another tricky player in the Sunderland midfield for Coventry to cope with, completing their task of nullifying the Black Cats top scorer somewhat unconvincingly despite Clarke firing blanks in the game.

On another day, Clarke would have added to his ten-goal total in the second tier this campaign - hitting three shots on target during a typically lively 90 minutes for the ex-Tottenham Hotspur man.

11 ST - Nazariy Rusyn

Beale could well extend his seasonal goodwill to Nazariy Rusyn on Boxing Day by handing him a rare first-team start, Abdoullah Ba unable to find the back of the net as a makeshift striker against Mark Robins' men at the weekend.

Ba missed a sitter in the 3-0 defeat too, somehow skying an effort over the bar on the rebound with the score still at 0-0.

That 'glorious miss' as labelled by Sunderland Echo journalist Phil Smith saw Ba pick up a 4/10 rating in his view, the young Frenchman struggling to 'impact the contest' in another second-rate showing.

Rusyn will just hope he can receive one last delayed Christmas gift away at Hull, finally finding the back of the net for the Black Cats senior side if selected.

There are encouraging signs that the Ukrainian can do just that versus the Tigers despite going goalless for nine games now, finding the back of the net when playing for the Sunderland U21s in the Premier League 2 versus Arsenal U21s this month.