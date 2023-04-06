Tottenham Hotspur have overseen a host of talent come and go, often proceeding on to achieve things far greater than they ever could have had they stayed.

The club's lack of silverware has become not just a point of ridicule but also a very valid reason for players to seek an exit or avoid a move into their misery. The quality has seldom been lacking, especially in the last decade, but their mentality leaves them unprepared to challenge for the major honours that their roster often merits.

Meanwhile, all their rivals have added to their transfer cabinet tenfold, particularly the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool.

The former had been notorious for acquiring the Premier League's top players from rivals due to their stature alone, as once upon a time the Red Devils were arguably the most attractive proposition in the world for players.

Whilst that reputation has also taken a hit in recent years, it did not stop them from taking the likes of Dimitar Berbatov and Michael Carrick from north London into their trophy-laden ways.

Whilst the Bulgarian forward was a true show-stopper, with his technical quality unparalleled, the latter of these two transfers helped to shape Sir Alex Ferguson's ultra-successful philosophy into the dynasty it remains.

Of all those who have left the Lilywhites, few have enjoyed more trophy successes than the Wallsend-born maestro.

How much did Spurs sell Michael Carrick for?

In the summer of 2006, it was reported that the Manchester outfit had taken a keen interest in a 25-year-old midfielder who had impressed at White Hart Lane.

They would finalise such a deal in late July, parting with just £18.6m for his services. This fee would prove to be an incredible bargain, as the now-Middlesbrough manager would play 464 times before retiring at the club as the "legend" that Bruno Fernandes dubbed him.

His time in the north saw him also grow a fine trophy cabinet, eclipsing anything that his former employers have garnered since the turn of the century.

Carrick would go on to win a mouth-watering 18 trophies, including five Premier Leagues and a Champions League. Daniel Levy could only dream of such a return for his club.

This illustrious career also brought him 34 caps for England too, although he perhaps suffered due to the emergence of some of the country's greatest ever within his position. Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes all understandably took precedence.

Whilst Spurs have suffered from numerous transfer nightmares, few have proved as catastrophic as this one. The success of this dependable midfield metronome since leaving only serves to exacerbate how left behind the club have become with regard to challenging for major honours.