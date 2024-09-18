Liverpool have reportedly sent officials to watch a "progressive" young defensive midfielder in action, as they look to snap him up in the January or summer 2025 transfer window.

Liverpool's midfield search goes on

The Reds made it clear that they wanted to complete the signing of Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi during the summer transfer window, with the Spaniard considered the primary target to master the No.6 role in front of the defence. He ended up deciding to remain at his current club, however, acting as a blow to Arne Slot.

No other midfielder arrived, and while Slot still has a plethora of options at his disposal in his squad, Liverpool continue to be linked with new signings in the middle of the park.

Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton is another player who has been mentioned as a target is the last month or so, having burst onto the scene at Selhurst Park midway through last season after arriving from Blackburn Rovers, even being named in England's squad for Euro 2024, but he would be extremely expensive.

Representatives of free agent Adrien Rabiot are also believed to have approached Liverpool about a move for the 29-year-old, but the Reds didn't show an interest in him, despite his pedigree as a top-level midfielder.

Liverpool send scouts to watch "progressive" midfielder

According to a fresh report from TEAMtalk, Liverpool are among the clubs to have sent scouts to watch Angel Gomes in action, with Michael Edwards ensuring there were representatives from Anfield watching Lille's 1-0 defeat at Saint-Étienne this past week as they eye a January move.

The 24-year-old's profile has grown in recent weeks because of his call-up to Lee Carsley's England squad, with the former Manchester United ace now plying his trade in Ligue 1.

Gomes could be such an intriguing signing for Liverpool, not least because of the controversial nature of his United past, and he showed on England duty what he is capable of. Against the Finland earlier this month, he completed 94% of his passes and played three out of four accurate long balls, while Ian Wright heaped praised on him after the game.

"Seeing Angel Gomes in that midfield, constantly on the move whether he’s high up, middle, or at the back for us in the six. He was doing progressive things, everything he was doing was very progressive. And again, all the time, constantly available in any area, wanting the ball."

At 24, Gomes is at the perfect age to come in and be a success straight away, possessing enough experience in his career and also being young enough to improve further under Slot in the No.6 role.

Angel Gomes' England career Caps Goals England 2 0 England Under-21s 18 0 England Under-20s 6 2 England Under-19s 6 1 England Under-18s 1 0 England Under-17s 13 6 England Under-16s 9 2

A return to the Premier League may also appeal to him, in terms of keeping his profile high and enhancing his hopes of featuring prominently in an England shirt, so it is a move that would make plenty of sense for all parties.