Everton have reclaimed a certain feel-good feeling around the club of late, with Sean Dyche being the first in a long line of managers to not only show competence in his role but also have that connection with the fanbase.

The straight-talking manager joined late in January, and as such had little time to make any additions to a squad that seemed destined for relegation.

Therefore, in arguably one of his greatest accomplishments to date, he offered a fresh start to all within the squad. Since then, forgotten characters like Abdoulaye Doucoure and Michael Keane have emerged as dependable assets who are now playing key roles in their revival.

This unprecedented positivity around Goodison Park was short-lived though, as it was recently announced that the club was being referred to an independent commission over alleged financial breaches.

Although this was expected, it came as a startling message to many fans, who theorised potential punishments for a decision that will not be made for some time.

However, given his erratic nature, it could spur Farhad Moshiri into more sales to try and tip the scales back further in his favour. Having already sold Anthony Gordon for £45m in January, with none of the funds reinvested, he could do so again this summer with one of the aforementioned reborn assets.

Who wants to sign Michael Keane?

Having been signed for £30m back in 2017, and one of many big expenditures that have landed them in such a predicament, Keane has endured a tough career on Merseyside.

Despite featuring 193 times for the Toffees, the 30-year-old has often struggled to grow into the domineering defender expected of him. Part of a summer of vast reinvestment, there was a desire that he would underpin a back four to lead them into Europe.

However, having slowly fallen down in the pecking order, his recent run of games offers hope that perhaps other clubs might be once again tempted to sign the 6 foot 3 stalwart just as Ronald Koeman was.

With Italian side Salernitana reportedly already an interested party, recouping any of the initial fee paid after years of underperformance would mark a huge success.

This campaign has seen him record a 6.64 average rating, but that somewhat undervalues his mammoth 6.2 clearances per game. For a Dyche outfit scrapping for every point, this is sustainable. For a team that has visions of climbing the table and competing with the best, his style is not.

Journalist Richard Buxton last season even suggested that: "No matter how much longer Everton persevere with Michael Keane, he’ll continue to cost them an abundance of points each season. A genuine defensive liability."

Perhaps the club could capitalise on this recent interest by offloading in the summer, with his inspired defensive performances of late hopefully driving up the price that could dig them out of their financial hole.