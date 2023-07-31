Arsenal have already undergone a summer of revolution, yet manager Mikel Arteta remains undeterred to continue adding should the right personnel become available.

Is Michael Olise leaving Crystal Palace?

Whilst Declan Rice's huge move likely swallowed up the bulk of their remaining budget, the Spanish manager likely remains open to the idea of further acquisitions, should they move on some of the deadwood.

Given this is a venture they are undergoing, perhaps the links suggesting they could move to Crystal Palace's Michael Olise might come to fruition after all, even if it had once seemed somewhat sceptical.

The wide man does fit the bill as someone who would thrive under the conditions handed to the forwards within the Emirates, with his silkiness and creativity sure to aid his teammates. Not least Gabriel Jesus, who will be hoping to chase down the Premier League's top scorers, should he maintain a clean bill of health for the season.

Given how he has grown into their main man at just 21 years old, the Eagles are demanding a fee of £50m to even begin discussions.

How good is Michael Olise?

The youngster has enjoyed a true standout year in England most recently, having completed his meteoric rise to the top that began humbly at Reading.

However, it is worth noting that the France U21 international did enjoy a one-year spell within the Gunners' academy, suggesting a reunion could be on the cards.

Especially if he is to bring his quality back to north London, as he is fresh from a campaign where he boasted two goals and 11 assists in the league. The latter figure would have seen his creativity ranked joint-first among Arsenal's squad last term, just to emphasise what he adds to a side even as good as Arteta's.

His 7.13 average rating outlined this further, with the wide man averaging 1.9 key passes per game too. Only Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka managed more in the league last term, making it no surprise at all to see him branded "magic" by The Athletic's Ed Malyon.

As aforementioned, Jesus would likely benefit more than most, given he endured a profligate and injury-hit season most recently. Despite scoring 11 league goals, this came despite racking up an expected goals tally of 14.16.

To compare these figures with Erling Haaland, the Norwegian record-breaker instead found the net on 36 occasions from an expected goals of just 28.66.

The two are miles apart when it comes to being clinical, but the inclusion of someone else so insanely creative will aid in bridging this gap.

It is also worth mentioning how Olise's work rate will factor into added goals for the Gunners, as he could spearhead a press on his own, forging chances without even being credited with an assist. When compared to other wingers across Europe, he ranks in the top 5% for tackles per 90, the top 3% for interceptions per 90, and the top 1% for blocks per 90, via FBref.

Whilst Saka and Odegaard are two creative leaders for the Premier League, supplementing their Brazilian marksman with one more can't hurt. Palace's creative genius could provide the spark that takes Jesus to those lofty goalscoring heights.