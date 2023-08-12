Arsenal may have spent big already this summer, but reports seem to suggest they are far from finished in bolstering a squad which will have intentions of battling for the Premier League title once again...

Is Michael Olise leaving Crystal Palace?

Having already secured three key additions in the form of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, the rumour mill has since shifted to suggest that, whilst Mikel Arteta and Edu boast plenty more targets, they will first have to sell before they can buy again.

However, one name they must surely target if they are to begin such a mass exodus is Michael Olise, who is reportedly available for just £35m due to a release clause that looms over the Crystal Palace wide man.

Despite the report first emerging in April, there is every reason to believe that this deal could become a reality should the Gunners speed up some departures in time for the end of a hectic transfer period.

How good is Michael Olise?

The quality of the 21-year-old gem in question is remarkable given he is still in the early stages of what promises to be a stunning career.

Having moved to Selhurst Park from Reading, he made the step up from Championship to Premier League football with the same ease that he glides past defenders on a weekly basis.

Creative and classy, more recently the France U21 international has started to add tangible statistics to his aesthetically-pleasing play style that could have been criticised for a lack of productivity.

His debut campaign in the top-flight saw him post an admirable 12 goal contributions across all competitions, which he equalled with ease most recently by recording 11 assists in the league alone in the 2022/23 campaign.

Clearly enamoured with his talents, journalist Mohammad Butt simply wrote: "MICHAEL OLISE IS A WIZARD!"

What further emphasises his ever-improving skillset is his work rate, which perhaps goes under the radar given the lackadaisical and often uninterested demeanour he poses when on the field. The winger actually works deceptively hard, and when compared to others in his role across Europe ranks in the top 17% for tackles per 90, the top 14% for interceptions per 90, and the top 10% for blocks per 90, via FBref.

Given the success earned by snagging Leandro Trossard at a cut-price fee from Brighton and Hove Albion, perhaps Arteta could replicate that feat by perusing just down the M23 to secure another coup from their rival.

After all, the Belgian has fast become a fan favourite since his £27m move in January, having posted eight goal contributions in his first 11 games at the club, and recently scoring the late equaliser that sent the Community Shield to penalties, which they would go on to win.

His boss was particularly effusive in his praise for the trickster: "Seriously, we knew about his quality and what he could bring to the team. We are really pleased with him, he can play on the right, he can play on the left, he can play as an attacking midfielder, as a nine, a false nine. He’s really contributing to the team and he really takes a lot of responsibility in games to make things happen and we love that."

The hope will be that Olise can have a similarly transformative effect, helping push them that step closer towards toppling Manchester City with yet another high-quality asset to boost the squad.