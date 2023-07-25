Arsenal have already enjoyed a fine summer of spending thus far, but Mikel Arteta seems unrelenting in his pursuit of adding further to truly make his side unstoppable.

Is Michael Olise joining Arsenal?

A report from Sunday suggests that the touted move to sign Crystal Palace's Michael Olise still remains an interesting option that would add a completely new dynamic to such an all-action squad.

Indeed, it's suggested by 90min that all three of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City have registered an interest in the prodigy.

The silky wide man is comfortably operating off both flanks and glides with the ball at his feet. His presence alone would provide other creators such as Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka with even more space, to do even more damage.

Whilst there is unsurprisingly a host of suitors lining up to tempt the France U21 international, the Eagles have set a more-than-fair price tag of £50m that should warn some off. This is a deterrent made all the more important after fan favourite Wilfried Zaha opted to move to Galatasaray over staying with his boyhood club.

How good is Michael Olise?

For all the imperious quality and talent they would be attaining with this deal, one of the first things that will capture the fans' imagination is the return to Palace to sign a player.

The most famous asset to tread that same path was Ian Wright, who has since cemented himself as a north London favourite, and one of the Premier League's most effective forwards for some time.

Featuring 269 for the Gunners, the 59-year-old would score 168 goals for them, claiming one league title, one League Cup and two FA Cups. His lethal presence helped usher in a period of success for such a famous club, and now Olise could be set to follow in his footsteps across the capital.

After all, it feels like Arteta's side were on the cusp of pulling off something truly special last year, before falling painstakingly short in the title race.

Now, with the additions of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz, it feels like once again they will be recognised as a force to be reckoned with both domestically and across Europe.

Especially if the 21-year-old trickster is to be added into the fold, offering the Spanish tactician an alternative if Gabriel Martinelli or even Saka are enduring a tough game.

Despite being a creative leader, the £45k-per-week Eagles magician is never afraid to shirk his defensive responsibilities, which makes someone of his play style so unique. He blends beauty and grace with relentless graft, and it shows in his numbers.

When compared against other wingers in Europe, the 6-foot ace ranks in the top 7% for assists per 90, the top 15% for tackles per 90, the top 14% for interceptions per 90, and the top 11% for blocks per 90, via FBref.

This was emphasised through his performances last season in the league, as he mustered up two goals and 11 assists to propel his side well clear of the relegation zone that briefly threatened them. The latter figure actually would have made him Arsenal's most creative player last term, tied with Saka.

It is no surprise to see people have rushed to praise the insanely talented youngster, with former Reading centre-back Michael Morrison noting: "What makes Michael a Premier League player is that technically, he is at that level. He’s got the skills, the touch, control, his passing and he’s confident.

"He is also physically able to do things other guys can’t do; he’s quick and he glides past people. His physical attributes give him that opportunity to step up to the Premier League and beyond."

This was a notion supported by The Athletic's Ed Malyon, who simply titled him: "Magic".

Olise could prove to be the final piece that completes Arteta and Edu's puzzle, securing themselves a versatile forward capable of transforming his attack, and securing the fans another favourite akin to Wright who they can relentlessly root for.