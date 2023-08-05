Arsenal could be set to emulate the success of their fierce rivals, in an effort to finally usurp them...

Is Michael Olise leaving Crystal Palace?

However, the reports are suggesting that the Gunners will first have to outspend them, as they are set to battle with Manchester City and Chelsea to tempt Crystal Palace's Michael Olise to join them.

Having been linked back in April, more recent rumours have since suggested clubs are circling for his services. Even Roy Hodgson admitted they face a fight to keep ahold of the tricky wide man, for whom a £35m release clause rests in his existing deal.

Whilst this will likely put off most, Edu and Mikel Arteta have remained shrewd negotiators throughout this window. Perhaps they could once again work their magic on a Premier League side who will have little incentive to allow their top asset to depart, less than a month after Wilfried Zaha chose to exit Selhurst Park too.

How good is Michael Olise?

Given their immense success, it is no surprise to see teams try to emulate what Pep Guardiola has forged in Manchester.

Whether it be transfer policy, philosophy or just tactics, to try and mirror him is mere flattery of one of the game's most decorated and well-respected coaches of all time.

Arteta has previously denied claims that he has "copied" from his former mentor concerning play style, but he could now instead be set to follow in Guardiola's footsteps, making Olise his very own version of Jack Grealish.

Signed for a British transfer record £100m fee, the Cityzens snatched the former Aston Villa captain to occupy their left flank with his elegance and dynamism. However, he had seldom posted outstanding numbers, in a modern game that is often so dominated by them.

His debut year at the Etihad saw him post just ten goal contributions across all competitions, and even last season as they won the treble, he would record a further 16. However, Guardiola has admitted his job consists of far more than the tangible assets, as he noted: "I'm impressed with how professional he is".

For all the talent he boasts, his work rate remains unrelenting, and as such he has become a mainstay under a manager who is famed for his unpredictable rotation. He featured 50 times across all competitions last year, as his side made history, making 0.9 tackles per game whilst maintaining a 7.34 average match rating in the league, via Sofascore.

Grealish works hard, gets the team forward with his driving runs, and more importantly offers himself completely to the system.

Arteta could seek to mimic such success with Olise, who has startling similarities with the England international.

He too seldom sets the world alight with his figures alone, although his 11 league assists last term marked a fine return. Instead, he thrives when driving at full-backs, often tearing them to shreds when isolated in a one-on-one. As such, journalist Muhammad Butt dubbed him a "wizard" for how magical he can be in these positions.

As such, when compared against others in his role across Europe, the France U21 international ranks in the top 7% for assists per 90, as well as the top 15% for tackles per 90, the top 13% for interceptions per 90, and the top 11% for blocks per 90, via FBref.

He truly is relentless and would be able to spearhead a press on his own.

Olise is certainly the "special talent" that The Athletic's Ed Malyon branded him, and at just 21 years old, remains so perfect for Arteta to mould in Grealish's image.