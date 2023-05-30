Arsenal's fine season came to a triumphant end on Sunday, as they blew away Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-0 in front of a gracious Emirates crowd. Many had turned out to deliver their thanks to Mikel Arteta and his playing staff, for staging the most unlikely title charge that fell just short.

Regardless of how it ended, it makes for a bright future in north London, where a few key additions could help them take that final step in the battle with Manchester City. Not only that, but they also now have Champions League football to look forward to once again.

This was particularly important given the pulling power such an attraction draws in the transfer market, affording them a head start over any club without European football, or in a lesser version of their competition.

It could also prove decisive in luring other talent from lower down the Premier League, with the promise of minutes in that elite competition sure to tempt many.

One such name that could be intrigued by such a prospect is Michael Olise, who reports are now linking with a €40m (£35m) Emirates switch.

How good is Michael Olise?

Although it might seem questionable to sign someone with such a similar profile to Bukayo Saka, as a tricky, dazzling and elegant right winger with a wicked left foot, the extent to which their England international has been worked is ludicrous.

Featuring in all 38 of their league games this season for the second term running, Arteta must be worrying about when his young superstar will burn out.

In an attempt to avoid such an occurrence, the acquisition of Olise could provide suitable competition without altering the makeup of the team much.

After all, Crystal Palace's mesmeric maestro has too enjoyed a fine campaign, scoring two goals and assisting a further 11 in the league.

Although a far cry from Saka's levels, who recorded 25 goal contributions this season, the gulf is not so big as to suggest that they could not battle for the spot. Additionally, a move up the table would surely see Olise's numbers improve too whilst supplying the likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

During that run of form in 2023 which rocketed the Eagles to comfortable safety, the 21-year-old was instrumental in such a turnaround. Statman Dave first branded the winger a "stunner" in January before pundit Clinton Morrison suggested he had been "outstanding" and a "joy to watch" in April.

Ironically enough, the two would come up against one another often at youth level, with Michael Richards, Olise's youth coach, emphasising their similarities and ability above everyone else: "It was basically the Michael and Bukayo show. You could see that both of them were exceptional, far above everyone else."

OneVersusOne serve to compliment this notion further, as the two are also similar in their crosses made per 90 (3.18 v 3.29), dribble success percentage (78.66% v 73.39%) and assists (0.24 v 0.31). Their shared creativity is arguably unparalleled.

If Edu is serious about affording Saka some much-needed rest midway through the season, there are arguably few better value-for-money signings on the market than Olise, who would allow the switch to be made with minimal fuss and maximum quality in the starter and the substitute.