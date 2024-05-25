A "brilliant" Premier League player is waiting for Manchester United to try and sign him in the summer transfer window, according to an exciting transfer update.

Man Utd transfer news

Overall, it has been hugely below-par season at Old Trafford, with results and performances nowhere near good enough in the league and the Champions League, but a busy and exciting summer now awaits at Old Trafford.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is already making his presence felt, making big changes behind the scenes, trying to bring in Dan Ashworth as the club's sporting director, for example. The Englishman has also put a ban on staff at the club working from home, as he looks to change the general environment at the club.

In terms of potential new signings coming in, which Ratcliffe also clearly sees as a big priority, Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi has emerged as a standout option to bolster Erik ten Hag's - or indeed a new manager's - defence. The England international is apparently considered a superior option to his compatriot Jarrad Branthwaite, who has enjoyed an excellent season for Everton.

It seems young players with big potential is the order of the day for Ratcliffe, with Benfica ace Antonio Silva backed to join United while Palace star Michael Olise is seen as a target who could come in and get the best out of Rasmus Hojlund, providing better end product than the current attacking options at Old Trafford.

"Brilliant" player wants Man Utd move

According to a fresh report from Stretty News, Olise is waiting for Manchester United to try and sign him this summer, with the Red Devils still believed to be in pole position to acquire his services.

The report states that "should United formalise their interest with an official offer this summer and the clubs agree, the player is happy to turn down interest from other Premier League clubs as well as Bundesliga duo Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund to join his boyhood club".

The come-and-get-me nature of this update really should spark United and their new investor into action, considering Olise has made it clear where his allegiances lie with regards to his future.

The Frenchman has shown United fans firsthand what a talented footballer he is in recent weeks, scoring a ruthless brace in Palace's emphatic 4-0 win at home to Ten Hag's men. He has also been lauded by his current manager Oliver Glasner this month, following some sparkling form: "I think everybody knows he’s a good player. He’s fit now, I also think we found a very good position for him and he has a lot of individual qualities. He is a brilliant player, a great guy, but he also benefits from other players."

Olise vs. Antony vs. Rashford in the PL this season Olise Antony Rashford Appearances 19 29 33 Starts 14 15 26 Goals 10 1 7 Assists 6 1 2 Shots per game 3.0 1.5 1.9 Dribbles per game 2.1 0.9 1.5 Key passes per game 1.9 0.8 0.8

It is hard to find many negatives when it comes to United signing the £100,000-a-week Olise, even though he clearly wouldn't arrive on the cheap, with the Eagles star still a young player but one who is already producing consistent end product in the final third.

He has the elegance and entertainment value to light up Old Trafford for many years to come, and would represent a clear upgrade on Antony, who has only registered 16 goal contributions (11 goals and five assists) in 82 United appearances.