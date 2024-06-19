Michael Olise's potential arrival at Chelsea this summer could force an £89 million member of Enzo Maresca's squad out the door, with co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley appearing mindful of saturating the squad.

Chelsea in talks to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace

Fabrizio Romano suggests this could be a crucial week in the Olise to Chelsea saga, as the Blues attempt to find an agreement over the winger and talks remain ongoing.

Chelsea have been in contact with Palace over a deal for Olise since last week, and there are rumours that the west Londoners could even use makeweights in player-plus-cash bids to bring the 22-year-old's price down.

Indeed, Chelsea are said to have considered using Madueke in a swap deal for Olise, as well as high-earning forward Raheem Sterling, with the player's reported £60 million release clause only valid for sides in the Champions League next season.

Michael Olise's 23/24 stats in all competitions for Crystal Palace Total (via Transfermarkt) Appearances 19 Goals 10 Assists 6 Minutes per goal 1,278 Minutes played 128

Todd Boehly and Stamford Bridge chiefs could have to fork out a more premium fee as a result, but it remains the case that they're pushing to strike an agreement, according to the likes of Romano.

Other media sources, like TEAMtalk, have even claimed that Olise has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea, and club insiders view the forward as a "game-changing" target who can seriously bolster Maresca's ranks for next season.

However, while Olise's numbers suggest that could be correct, Maresca will also have an abundance of wide players at his disposal on top of the Palace star if he does make the move across London.

This has lead to rumours that Chelsea could opt to sell one big-name wide player if Olise does put pen to paper on a move to Chelsea. Football Insider claimed earlier this week that Sterling could be sold by Chelsea if Olise comes through the door, and now they're saying the same of Ukraine star Mykhailo Mudryk.

Mudryk could leave Chelsea if Olise signs this summer

The winger, who cost Boehly and co around £89 million to sign from Shakhtar Donetsk in January last year, has racked up seven goals and two assists in all competitions - not quite hitting the strides we saw during his time at Shakhtar.

FI and journalist Pete O'Rourke claim Mudryk's future is now in "serious" doubt as Chelsea push to sign Olise, indicating he could quit Maresca's side just 18 months after joining. The 23-year-old, currently representing Ukraine at Euro 2024, has enjoyed flashes of brilliance - with Gary Neville praising Mudryk after his heroics in a 3-2 home win over Newcastle.

"He's been lively since he came on, Mudryk. He was positive, he was brave, he took it off Gallagher. It was initially Jackson down his left side. Gallagher doesn't know Mudryk is there," said Neville on Sky.

"Mudryk can just sneak it though the legs of Schar, he has that composure to take it around the goalkeeper. It looks like he's taken this game away from Newcastle and a much-needed three points it would be for Chelsea."