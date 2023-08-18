Arsenal have already sufficiently bolstered in the market thus far, but manager Mikel Arteta might be wary that missing out on a few key targets could leave them lagging behind their rivals. As such, late movement could be expected as the summer window winds down...

Have Chelsea signed Michael Olise?

One target they did have was Michael Olise, which they seemingly took a back seat for as Chelsea stormed into the driving seat. Immediately paying his £35m release clause, all signs pointed towards Crystal Palace losing another star man for well below his market value.

However, in a shocking turn of events, it was announced that the France U21 international would be snubbing the Blues, instead opting to pen a new four-year contract at Selhurst Park. Thus brought to an end a truly baffling transfer saga.

Whilst that likely left Mauricio Pochettino reeling, it could now provide a fine pathway for the Gunners to reignite their interest in an old target, given the viable options on the market are dwindling fast.

With Mohammed Kudus a long-term target of theirs, perhaps they will now be incensed to simply pay his £40m valuation, especially with West Ham United looming as they await the outcome of a potential Lucas Paqueta exit.

How good is Mohammed Kudus?

Although they had no skin in the deal that collapsed very recently, it will still be a blow to see such a fine option removed as a potential signing for the foreseeable future.

Despite being so young, the tricky winger arguably had the perfect skillset to thrive under Arteta, with an impossibly high ceiling that he certainly would have shattered when surrounded by other stars at the Emirates.

However, he is not the only option who remains young, hungry, skilful and available this summer.

It could even be argued that, given his vast experience despite being only 23 years old, Kudus even represents an upgrade on the former Reading star.

After all, he has been a mainstay for the historic Amsterdam club, even posting nine Champions League appearances too.

To compare their two recent campaigns as well and it becomes easy to see why the Ghana international might offer far more than Olise. Especially considering he scored an impressive 18 times across all competitions, assisting a further seven having featured in no less than three different attacking roles.

The Eagles star, meanwhile, could only muster two Premier League goals alongside his admirable 11 assists. Undoubtably a creative threat, it could therefore be argued that he remains slightly more one-dimensional than the World Cup star.

FBref help to further emphasise the gulf in quality, as when compared to other wingers across Europe, Kudus ranks in the top 2% for non-penalty goals per 90, the top 4% for total shots per 90, the top 1% for pass completion per 90 and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90.

It is no surprise to see him branded a "starboy" by former teammate Calvin Bassey, with the sky truly being the limit for the enigmatic maverick.

His competition instead showcases a penchant for the defensive, starring by sitting in the top 9% for blocks per 90 and the top 15% for interceptions per 90, via FBref.

Although Olise is more well-versed in English football, the potential upside that his alternative brings somewhat makes the failed deal a blessing in disguise.

Arteta must now act quickly to ward off the competition and secure such an impressive upgrade.