Celtic could still look to sign an "amazing" player who they made an offer for in the January transfer window, according to the individual himself.

Latest Celtic news

Things continue to go extremely smoothly for the Hoops this season, with Saturday's 5-0 win over Raith Rovers at Parkhead seeing them cruise into the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Celtic ended up having a quiet time of things in the January window, even though Brendan Rodgers was pushing hard to complete the signing of Brondby striker Mathias Kvistgaarden, following the surprise exit of star attacker Kyogo Furuhashi.