Middlesbrough have sealed a deal to add an exciting and versatile talent to Michael Carrick’s ranks on transfer deadline day, according to reliable sources.

Boro have been relatively quiet but shrewd in the market so far, making six additions to Carrick’s first team, with the standout signing Bristol City’s Tommy Conway, who has already opened his Championship account for the season despite making just two substitute appearances so far.

They are one of a number of second tier clubs expected to be busy on Friday however as they push towards one of the most open promotion battles in years, fine tuning the squad and hoping to make a couple of more additions. Josh Coburn has left to join Millwall on loan, while Liam Cooper could be a target as a free agent and Boro are expected to win the race for Ipswich defender George Edmundson.

The most exciting deal of the lot has now been agreed however, with Liverpool’s Ben Doak set to join on a season long loan, as confirmed by The Times’ Paul Joyce on X this afternoon. How much, if any, of his £15,000-a-week salary will be covered by his parent club is not yet clear.

Carrick and Co. had to fend off competition from Hull City for the Scotland youth international, who was included in their EURO 2024 squad only to be forced out with injury and replaced by Conway.

"Devil" Doak is better than Jones

Doak is at his best on the right-wing, so Carrick is likely looking at him as an upgrade on Isaiah Jones, who for all his industry down that flank is not a regular provider of end product, scoring 13 goals in total for the club since 2021.

Liverpool’s 18 year-old on the other hand, who has limited first-team experience due to his place behind Mohamed Salah in the pecking order, has shown in the UEFA Youth League just how prolific he can be, registering four goals and four assists in eight showings for the Reds, a goal contribution per game.

He will also offer his new manager depth across the attack however, capable of playing on both wings and even spending some time up front, with Scotland manager Steve Clarke hinting at his potential there last year.

“He’s an attacker and probably a really difficult player to play against. Because he just runs. He’s so quick and he can go either way. You could probably play him as a striker. Just ask him to run in behind teams and stretch them.”

The teenager has also drawn high praise from his teammates at Liverpool, with captain Virgil van Dijk in awe of his pace and trickery: “I remember when he came on against Villa away last year, and he did that stepover and went past the full back.

“He’s very exciting, very direct, one-on-one. I call him a Tasmanian Devil with the way he is buzzing around, he’s just so quick. If his decision making gets better - and he has all the time in the world for that - then he could definitely be one for the future.”

Liverpool and Boro will of course hope that decision making can be fine-tuned over the next 12 months, igniting a promotion push.