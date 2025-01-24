Middlesbrough have reached agreements to complete two new permanent signings for Michael Carrick this month in a big boost to their promotion chances.

Ryan Giles has already returned to the Riverside Stadium for a second loan spell at the club, arriving from Hull City until the end of the current campaign. The 24-year-old also played the 2022/23 season, registering 12 assists in 48 appearances.

The permanent signing of George Edmundson has also been mooted in recent days, with the Englishman having been on loan at Boro from Ipswich Town. He has started 20 matches in the Championship this season, averaging 4.6 clearances per game.

Young Aston Villa attacker Louie Barry has also been linked with a move to the Championship side this month, having shone on loan at Stockport County so far this season. He is the current top goalscorer in League One, scoring 15 times in the competition.

Meanwhile, West Brom midfielder John Swift is another player who has emerged as a rumoured transfer target for Boro. He is now in the final year of his contract at the Hawthorns, meaning the Baggies could be ready to cash in on him.

According to a new update from Sky Sports, Middlesbrough have now reached an agreement to sign Edmundson on a permanent two-and-a-half-year deal this month. The fee in question is "understood to be worth more than £1m including performance related add-ons", with Ipswich initially recalling him after failing to agree a transfer fee.

Not only that, but Boro have also reportedly agreed a fee with Plymouth Argyle for attacking ace Morgan Whittaker, which has the potential to be an exciting piece of business.

This is great news for Boro fans, firstly considering what an impressive performer Edmundson has been for them on loan since the beginning of the season. The 27-year-old has been a model of consistency at the heart of the defence, with Carrick speaking highly of him just last week.

"We brought him in on loan. It was one of those where it fitted all parties. "I've said it a number of times, it's not always simple, there's a lot of parties involved. Sometimes you go in and you know exactly what you're getting out, sometimes it's a little bit in the balance. George has done fantastically well for us. He's settled in really well. We're really happy with him."

Seeing Edmundson head back to Ipswich this month would have been a real blow, or in the summer of that, but ensuring that he is now at the Riverside until the end of the 2026/27 season is fantastic news.

Meanwhile, Whittaker could be a brilliant option for Boro at the other end of the pitch, having scored 33 goals in 103 appearances for Plymouth, also registering 16 assists for good measure, being called "amazing" by Neil Dewsnip.

The 24-year-old will provide Carrick with the added firepower needed in the Championship promotion battle, and the fact that he knows the division so well can only be a good thing.