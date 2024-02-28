As the beginning of the summer transfer window draws near, clubs in the Championship are already beginning to think about reinforcements ahead of the next campaign. Among those are Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough, who are set to go head-to-head to land a free agent in the coming months.

Middlesbrough and Blackburn in transfer battle

Separated by just four points in the Championship, with Middlesbrough 13th and Blackburn sitting 16th, it's no real surprise that the two clubs are already thinking about reinforcements. Boro will be most disappointed with their campaign, having reached the play-offs last season. Truth be told, however, since losing the likes of Chuba Akpom last summer, they have lacked the edge that saw them reach the top six under Michael Carrick last season.

Blackburn, meanwhile, have also dropped off this season, which resulted in the recent dismissal of Jon Dahl Tomasson. Replaced by John Eustace, the new boss is yet to earn his first Championship win at Ewood Park.

As both sides seek improvements, reports suggest that they have already turned to the free agent market. According to The Sun, Blackburn Rovers, Middlesbrough and Coventry City have held talks with Brendan Galloway, who will be a free agent upon the expiry of his current contract at Plymouth Argyle at the end of the season.

Galloway is reportedly yet to receive a new offer from Plymouth, allowing their Championship rivals to enter the race for his signature. Having previously played for Everton in the Premier League, there's no doubt that the left-back has the quality to improve both Middlesbrough and Blackburn.

"Special" Galloway will have decision to make

In a season which has already seen them lose manager Steven Schumacher to a rival club, Plymouth are on course to suffer the same fate when it comes to Galloway. The 27-year-old, who has plenty of experience, will have quite the decision to make this summer. Boro under Carrick have shown how good they can be at their best, but so has Eustace, who has the chance to transform the current Blackburn side.

Whichever side he picks, Galloway is in a position to instantly make the mark that Roberto Martinez once tipped him to make at Everton, saying after the left-back made his debut: "Brendan is a young man that is developing into a very special defender. He is a defender that can cope with one-v-one situations, is very good in the air and is very composed on the ball.

"He can start the play, play as a left-back and probably in the future become a centre-half as well because his defending qualities are so good."

Ultimately, his Premier League dream didn't quite go to plan, but Galloway's next move has the chance to pave his pathway way back to England's top division this summer.