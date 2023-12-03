Highlights Middlesbrough has struggled this season after last year's play-off heartbreak and a slow start.

They lost their top scorer, Chuba Akpom, in the summer transfer window and have failed to replace his goals.

Middlesbrough is reportedly eyeing a move for Joe Worrall, a Premier League defender who could provide much-needed defensive reinforcements.

After suffering play-off heartbreak in the Championship last season, Middlesbrough were tasked with going again in the current campaign under Michael Carrick. So far this season, however, they have failed to reach the same heights as last time out, having taken an age to get going and even flirting with the relegation zone in what was a disastrous start. Carrick's side have fought back to at least put themselves within three points of the top six, but right now they remain on course for even more disappointment.

The January transfer window could yet turn things around entirely though, with those at the Riverside Stadium reportedly eyeing a move to bring in a Premier League player who could help solve Middlesbrough's problems in the January transfer window.

Middlesbrough transfer news

The summer transfer window was always going to leave Middlesbrough struggling to get off to a good start, given that they lost Chuba Akpom in a big move to Ajax. Akpom's stats last season show just how important he was for the club, with his 28 Championship goals firing his side into the play-offs in a sensational season.

Carrick failed to replace those goals, with Middlesbrough's top scorer so far this season, Latte Lath, sitting on just six goals in 16 games. Perhaps aware of just how difficult it will be to replicate Akpom's output, however, Boro are reportedly focusing on defensive reinforcements.

According to the Sunderland Echo, Middlesbrough are eyeing a move for Joe Worrall. The Nottingham Forest defender hasn't been a consistent starter for Steve Cooper's side in the Premier League this season and could be handed the chance to get some crucial minutes in a step-down to the Championship. Considering his experience of successful promotion from England's second tier, Worrall could certainly become a key asset for Carrick, if Middlesbrough push ahead and secure a deal.

"Tremendous" Worrall could be key for Middlesbrough promotion

To say that Middlesbrough would benefit from welcoming a Premier League captain is an understatement. The Championship side sits so close, but still too far away from the play-off spots and must bridge the gap using the January transfer window. Worrall's stats show that when he has been given a starting place for Forest in the Premier League this season, he has been more than capable of stepping up. Compared to Boro centre-back Paddy McNair too, he stands out.

Player Blocks Per 90 Tackles Won Per 90 Interceptions Per 90 Clearances Per 90 Joe Worrall 1.02 1.02 0.61 5.51 Paddy McNair 0.89 0.37 0.52 2.15

At his best, Worrall has been at the centre of praise from Cooper, who said via The Nottingham Post after handing the defender the captain's armband:

"Joe is a tremendous lad and really embodies everything we're looking to create here at the club. Since the day I walked into the building it was clear Joe has the respect of the dressing room and his performances on the pitch are full of drive, leadership and quality which is something that inspires those around him. I'm looking forward to seeing him continue to grow and flourish in his new role ahead of what will be an exciting season for the club.