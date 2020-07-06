Riverside Stadium

Key Information about Riverside Stadium

Riverside Stadium is the home of Middlesbrough FC. Opening on 26 August 1995, it was the first stadium designed and constructed to comply with the Taylor Report.

The all-seater stadium located in the North Yorkshire town of Middlesbrough has a capacity of almost 35,000. The four main stands are notably known as the North, East, West and South stands, and Boro have provisional planning permission in place to expand Riverside Stadium to 42,000.

A history of Riverside Stadium

The upgraded stadium was built to replace Boro’s former home of Ayresome Park after the Taylor Report which required all top division football stadiums to be all-seater.

Famously, the stadium was built in just 32 weeks which made it the biggest new football stadium to be built since the war and the first stadium in the country to be built in line with the new guidelines. The name was chosen by fans of the club, and it originally opened as The Cellnet Riverside Stadium in cooperation with the club’s new sponsors. Craig Hignett famously scored the first goal at Riverside Stadium against rivals Chelsea, a game which ended up as 2-0 to the newly homed Boro.

Just three seasons after opening, 5,000 further seats were added, and former sponsor BT Cellnet was dropped from the stadium’s name ahead of the 2002-03 campaign.

Over the years, Riverside Stadium has hosted many famous Boro matches, including the 2006 UEFA Cup comebacks against Basel and Steaua Bucharest. In addition, the stadium has hosted many international games at different levels such as England’s 2-1 European Championship qualifier win over Slovakia in 2003, and Team GB’s infamous London Olympic games against Brazil and Sweden in 2012.

Before the start of the 2013-14 season, each stand was allocated to different groups of fans. The South Stand became the new home of the notorious Red Faction supporters, whereas the away supporters moved to the East Stand which was the Red Faction’s former home. Boro famously won promotion to the Premier League at the end of the 2015-16 season, which in turn left the club with no choice but to upgrade their stadium to comply with the league’s regulations.

This construction included the re-location of the TV Gantry to the East Stand and the addition of the two new TV studios in the South East Corner.

Tickets to Watch Middlesbrough at Riverside Stadium

Season tickets at Riverside Stadium for new adult applicants are priced between £645 in the West Upper stand, and £484 in the South Stand and North & South West Corners. For under-18s, season tickets are all priced at £161 no matter which stand is chosen.

Boro also offer early-bird renewals for existing season ticket holders, this reduces the cost of their season ticket for the following season by around £70.

Single home tickets can be purchased online, over the phone or in person at the main Ticket Office at the Riverside Stadium. Adult tickets are priced between £27-34, and under-18s can attend for just £13-17.

