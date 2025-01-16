Middlesbrough have been handed some much-needed good news in the January transfer market as a report has revealed that they are closing in on a new signing for Michael Carrick.

Middlesbrough transfer news

There is plenty of uncertainty around which players Carrick will still have available for the second half of the Championship season amid major speculation on Teeside.

Currently on loan with the Riverside outfit, Ben Doak's future has been thrown into doubt after bids were lodged for the Liverpool talent this month, while speculation has since suggested that Arne Slot's side will try and use him as part of a part exchange deal to sign Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo before the end of the window.

Elsewhere, there has been major speculation over the future of Boro's top goalscorer Emmanuel Latte Lath, who has scored 10 times so far this season but has now reportedly been the subject of a £16m bid from MLS side Atlanta United.

The Ivorian is also thought to be on the radar of Premier League strugglers Ipswich Town, who wanted to sign him in the summer and have reignited that interest now.

Middlesbrough's top goalscorers 24/25 Emmanuel Latte-Lath 10 Finn Azaz 8 Tommy Conway 8 Hayden Hackney 3 Ben Doak 2

Any exit would come as a massive blow to Boro's hopes of securing a spot in the play-offs, with the club currently occupying the final spot but only a point ahead of West Brom behind them.

Should their attacking talent be stripped this winter, it will require some significant squad rebuilding in the final weeks of the window to sustain a push for a play-off spot, but now they are closing in on a signing at the other end of the pitch.

Middlesbrough closing in on Ryan Giles signing

That comes as Football League World report that Boro are in "advanced talks" to sign Ryan Giles from Hull City just six months after he arrived at the MKM Stadium.

The left-back was signed from Luton Town over the summer but has struggled to nail down a spot in the Hull side, starting just 11 of their games this season and being an unused substitute on a further nine occasions.

Now, his short stint with Hull appears to be coming to an end, with a move to make him Michael Carrick's first January addition "edging closer to completion", and "the two sides are both now expecting the deal to go through at some stage this month".

Coming through the ranks at Wolves, and during a loan spell with Cardiff he was singled out for praise by Mick McCarthy, who explained: "Ryan is exciting and the crosses he puts in, whether it’s on the right, putting them in left-footed, corners, free-kicks, it’s a real weapon we can utilise."

But Giles' best form of his career came during his loan spell on Teeside, where he assisted 12 goals to help Boro to a play-off semi-final berth in 2023, but he has failed to hit those heights since.

For Hull City, his exit will also be a blessing with his £35,000 a week wages believed to be the highest at the club, though it is as of yet unclear the fee they will receive for the defender. Carrick will be hoping that it is the first signing of several in the coming weeks as he looks to help ensure his side continue to challenge for the play-offs.