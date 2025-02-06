Middlesbrough are now lining up a move for a striker who was recorded as the world's fastest player in 2024, according to a report.

Boro in play-off contention

Middlesbrough have been in poor form as of late, losing three of their last four Championship matches, but they remain in a good position to finish inside the play-off positions, sitting outside the top six on goal difference alone.

However, the loss of Emmanuel Latte Lath could be a real blow for Boro, with the forward completing a move to Atlanta United near the end of the January transfer window.

Michael Carrick moved swiftly to replace Latte Lath by bringing in Kelechi Iheanacho on loan from Sevilla, but there is no guarantee the former Manchester City man will stay beyond the end of the season. Upon completing a move to the Riverside Stadium, Iheanacho said: “I’m very excited to be here. It’s a wonderful place. I’m happy to be here,”

“It’s good to get out, to feel in a different environment. Sevilla is a great club. I’ve loved my experience there. It’s a great team, and I’ll be delighted to return there."

As such, Middlesbrough may be tasked with bringing in a replacement in the summer, and they have now identified a potential target, with Football League World reporting they are lining up a swoop for Peterborough United's Ricky Jade-Jones.

Middlesbrough's upcoming Championship fixtures Date Sheffield United (a) February 12th Watford (h) February 15th Bristol City (a) February 21st Stoke City (a) February 25th Derby County (h) March 1st

Jade-Jones is set to be available on a free transfer at the end of the season, upon the end of his contract, although compensation will be due, given that he is under the age of 24.

Jade-Jones impressing in League One

The Peterborough forward has certainly earned himself a move to the second tier with his performances this season, having netted 14 goals in 38 appearances in all competitions, regularly finding the back of the net despite the Posh underperforming in League One.

Not only does the 22-year-old have a keen eye for goal, but his pace could also be a major asset for Boro, should he move to the Riverside this summer, having been named as the "fastest recorded player" in 2024.

Latte Lath was also praised for his "explosive pace" during his time with Boro, so there are indications Jade-Jones could be a like-for-like replacement in that regard, and his displays for a struggling third-tier side suggest he is ready to make the step-up to the Championship.

Of course, Carrick's side will be aiming to be promoted to the Premier League this season, so they may have to reconsider the move if they achieve their goal, and they could even pursue a permanent deal for Iheanacho, depending on the Nigerian's performances.