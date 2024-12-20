As the January transfer window approaches, Middlesbrough have reportedly set their sights on landing a bargain deal to sign one particular defender on a permanent basis next month.

Middlesbrough transfer news

Sat sixth in the Championship on goal difference, Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick could yet use the January transfer window to solidify their playoff spot and move beyond a chasing pack which includes the likes of Watford and West Bromwich Albion. Their inconsistent run of form certainly suggests that they're far from the finished article too, winning twice in their last five games in a run that includes a 1-0 victory over Millwall last time out.

With three more games left to play in a packed December schedule, Boro will want to welcome the new year in style and inside the playoff places. Meanwhile, if they can then push and earn the chance to make their way to Wembley before perhaps even securing promotion to the Premier League come May, then one particular piece of January business will be more than worthwhile.

According to Football League World, Middlesbrough are now plotting a move to sign George Edmundson on a permanent basis following an impressive six months on loan from Ipswich Town. Earning the minutes that he craved, the defender could even complete a permanent switch at a bargain price, with his current contract at Portman Road set to expire at the end of the campaign - opening the door to a cut-price deal.

The central defender has started in 17 of Middlesbrough's 21 Championship games so far this season and is quickly becoming a crucial figure under Carrick. Securing his services on a permanent deal - particularly if they find themselves in the Premier League next season - should be among Boro's priorities.

"Great" Edmundson is key to promotion chances

Swooping in to secure Edmundson on loan has proved to be an act of transfer genius by Middlesbrough. The Ipswich Town loanee knows all about earning promotion to the Premier League, having played a part in Kieran McKenna's successful side last season. Now, he can make it back-to-back promotions with different clubs by playing a far more prominent role under Carrick and Boro.

The former Manchester United midfielder has been full of praise for Edmundson since he's arrived in Teesside, saying via The Nothern Echo after Middlesbrough secured a loan deal for the centre-back: "George, meanwhile, arrives with great experience. We like to have people in the dressing room that have sampled the experience and know what it feels like [to win promotion].

"He obviously did that last season. The situation with the defenders, with Dael and Darragh being out for a little period of time, we just felt we needed to balance things off a bit."

Just how soon Middlesbrough make their move remains to be seen, but a permanent move for Edmundson certainly makes sense, given the starting role that he's enjoyed ever since arriving on loan from Ipswich in the summer transfer window.