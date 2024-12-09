Middlesbrough look set to beat Derby County to the signing of an “incredible” young talent, according to a new report. The January transfer window is just a couple of weeks away from opening, and it is likely to be a busy month for Championship teams pushing for play-off places as they look to gain an extra edge in the winter window.

Middlesbrough and Derby heading in different directions

It has been another strong campaign for Middlesbrough so far this season, as they look to end their stay in the second tier and return to the Premier League. Michael Carrick has been impressive since joining Boro, and that isn’t going unnoticed, so much so one Premier League team have their eye on the young manager.

West Ham are weighing up a move for Carrick, as they consider their options to replace Julen Lopetegui. Defeat for the Hammers against Wolves could spell the end for the Spaniard, and Carrick is said to be high up on the list of managers to replace Lopetegui.

Meanwhile, for Derby, Paul Warne provided a worrying update on David Ozoh after their defeat to Leeds. The Rams boss was hopeful the midfielder would return from injury this month, after being sidelined in September, but Warne is now unclear when he will return.

He said: “I don't honestly know. I know he had a little hiccup on his rehab before, and it has not gone as quickly as anyone would have hoped. He is not in a place yet where he can fully join in. He just isn't right yet. He still has an awareness, and even if that it is only 10 percent, it could take weeks. Until he is fully right, we can't push him any harder.

"If ever there was a perfect game to have Ebou Adams and David Ozoh as your two sitting midfielders, this was it (Saturday's match at Leeds). But it wasn't to be."

Boro look set to beat Derby and Sheff Wed to Barry

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Middlesbrough are in pole position to sign Louie Barry in January. The 21-year-old is currently on loan at League One side Stockport County from Aston Villa and has been in impressive form throughout the campaign.

Barry, who has been dubbed “incredible” by England midfielder Declan Rice, has been at Villa since January 2020, when he joined the club from Barcelona’s academy. He has had several loan spells during his career, two of which have come at Stockport, as he helped them out of League Two last season and then rejoined them during the summer.

The forward has been in sensational form, so much so that Villa are considering recalling him and sending him back out on loan to a higher-level club. Witcoop states that Boro are the frontrunners to sign Barry in January.

Louie Barry's 2024/25 stats Apps 20 Goals 15 Assists 1

This is a blow to teams such as Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday, who are both mentioned as in the running to sign Barry. The Rams and Owls would find it hard to sign the forward in January on a permanent basis, but will hope the promise of more playing time can bump them back ahead of Boro in the loan stakes.