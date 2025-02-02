Middlesbrough are reportedly closing in on the potential double signing of two top-quality players before the current transfer window ends.

Boro aren't in Championship action until Monday evening, at which point the window will be in its final hours, with clubs looking to strike some late business. Michael Carrick's side host Sunderland in a vital derby clash, with both sides in the promotion mix currently.

There have been plenty of players linked with a move to the Riverside Stadium of late, but Tottenham youngster Will Lankshear has now joined Championship rivals West Brom on loan instead. The teenager was seen as an option for many clubs, but opted to move to the Hawthorns, acting as a blow.

Slovan Bratislava striker David Strelec has also been backed to move to Boro before deadline day reaches its conclusion, but once again, there is plenty of competition for his signature.

Even if nothing happens in terms of transfers in the next 24 hours or so, it has still been a productive window for Carrick, who has managed to sign George Edmundson on a permanent basis, as well as bring in Morgan Whittaker from Plymouth Argyle. It does look as though further additions are likely, however, following a fresh claim.

Middlesbrough closing in on double signing

According to The Northern Echo's Dominic Shaw on X, Middlesbrough are closing in on the possible double signing of Samuel Iling-Junior and Kelechi Iheanacho, with both coming in on loan and the former expected to arrive first:

"Boro are set to sign AVFC winger Samuel Iling-Junior on loan - and are making progress in a deal to bring former Manchester City and Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho to the Riverside. That would also be a loan."

Since then it has been claimed that terms have also been agreed for Iheanacho to join or the second half of the season.

This is brilliant news for Boro supporters, with Iling-Junior and Iheanacho both potential signings of real pedigree, adding a huge amount of quality to the team.

Iling-Junior joined Aston Villa from Juventus last summer, and while he has struggled for playing time, he would be a loan signing of real intent, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig describing him as "superb".

Capable of thriving mainly as a winger, the 21-year-old can also do a job as a full-back or wing-back, with his versatility sure to appeal to Carrick.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho has proven himself as a top striker for some time now, being hailed as "incredible" by Brendan Rodgers during their time together at Leicester City.

He is a 15-goal and 55-cap Nigeria international, outlining his pedigree at international level, and a tally of 42 goals in the Premier League is also impressive.

If Boro can get both of these deals over the line, it will only increase their chances of earning promotion this season, and it would make their rivals sit up and take notice.