Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick now have their eyes on beating Burnley and West Brom to another player in the January transfer window after the Morgan Whittaker saga.

Middlesbrough’s January signings so far

Those at The Riverside have been extremely busy in the winter window, bolstering Carrick’s squad for the second half of the season. Goalkeeper Mark Travers has joined on loan from Bournemouth, whereas left-back Ryan Giles made a temporary move from Hull City. A permanent deal was also struck for loanee George Edmundson from Ipswich Town, but the marquee arrival has been Whittaker.

The 24-year-old, who was also wanted by Burnley, chose Boro and signed a four-and-a-half-year contract on Teeside. Speaking after joining Boro, Whittaker said: "I'm really excited and just can't wait to get going. I'm relieved it's all done. I’m very sure about what I want for my next step.

“Middlesbrough is the perfect opportunity, with the manager, players and style of football. Being back with Finn was a big appeal as well because he set up most of my goals last season, so I’m hoping he can do that again for us to finish the season strong!"

Asked what Boro fans can expect to see from Whittaker, the forward added: "I do like the right-hand side but also playing as a 10. With the midfielders we have, I can find pockets of space and engage more in the game. Promotion is the big aim, but individually, I want to return to my form from last season: more shots, being creative, and increasing my goals and assists."

However, after Whittaker, another forward addition appears to be on the Riverside radar.

Middlesbrough interested in signing Tottenham forward

According to Football London, Middlesbrough are one of the clubs interested in signing Tottenham forward Will Lankshear on loan for the remainder of the season.

However, alongside Boro, Championship rivals Burnley, Cardiff, Luton and West Brom are also keen on the 19-year-old, who is set to leave north London on a temporary basis.

Lankshear, hailed as “phenomenal” after coming through the Spurs academy, is yet to head out on loan during his career but a move to the second tier appears to be on the cards.

He scored his first senior goal in the Europa League earlier this season and has been hailed by Ange Postecoglou, who said last summer: “Will was good. We kind of brought him in this last week. He’s looked bright in training. He worked hard. He’s had a very good year last year and it’s about rewarding him for that. It’s about coming in and making an impact. He did well and he took his goal well.”

However, with Monday's deadline fast approaching, Boro may need to act fast if they are to pip their rivals to a deal for Lankshear, making this one to watch.