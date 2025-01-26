Middlesbrough are now believed to be interested in completing the signing of an "excellent" player in the January transfer window, according to reliable journalist Alan Nixon.

Latest Middlesbrough news

It has been a positive month for Boro on the transfer front, not least because they have secured the permanent signing of influential centre-back George Edmundson. The 27-year-old has been on loan at the Riverside Stadium this season, but he will now remain there for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, Morgan Whittaker has also joined Michael Carrick's team midway through the season, signing from fellow Championship side Plymouth Argyle earlier in the week. The Englishman will hopefully give Boro the added firepower required to inspire them to promotion to the Premier League come May.

On the pitch, Carrick's men endured a frustrating afternoon at the office on Saturday, losing 2-1 away to Preston North End, in what could prove to be a damaging defeat come the end of the campaign.

Boro are still looking healthy in sixth place in the Championship, but rivals are queuing up behind them, looking to take their place in the playoff positions in the coming weeks and months.

Middlesbrough pushing to sign "excellent" ace

According to the reliable Nixon on Patreon [via The 72], Middlesbrough are targeting a move for Slovan Bratislava attacker David Strelec in the January window.

A £5m move has been mooted, and the 23-year-old would reportedly "jump" at the opportunity to join Boro this month, as he waits for an agreement to be reached.

This could be another exciting piece of business for Carrick, with Strelec a player who has proven himself at a high level over a sustained period now.

He has scored seven goals in 28 caps for Slovakia, so Boro would be signing an international striker with genuine pedigree, while football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described him as "excellent" in the past.

This season, Strelec has scored twice in seven outings in the Champions League, making his presence felt in Europe's greatest club competition, and he also has 10 league goals in just 11 starts for Bratislava, further outlining his quality.

If Boro could end the month with him, Edmundson and Whittaker all brought in, it would feel like a fantastic period for Carrick, as he tries to guide his side into the top flight.

David Strelec's Champions League stats this season Total Appearances 7 Starts 7 Minutes played 604 Goals 2 Assists 0 Shots per game 1.3 Key passes per game 0.7 Pass completion rate 70.7%

A top-quality striker can be a priceless asset for any team at any level, and if Boro manage to snap up Strelec, it may well be a signing that could make the rest of the Championship sit up and take notice.