Newcastle United have been left threadbare after an injury crisis, which could see up to 11 first-team players ruled out heading into Saturday's match against Chelsea.

As such, Eddie Howe will be keen to strengthen his ranks come January, particularly in midfield, where Sandro Tonali has left a huge void after picking up a 10-month suspension.

Al-Hilal's Rúben Neves had been mooted as a potential replacement for the Italian, but The Atheltic recently confirmed that he is expected to remain in Saudi Arabia, at least until the end of the season.

Although, the recent Premier League vote on a loan ban between associated clubs failed, so technically there is still a possibility.

With that in mind, Football FanCast has taken a look at five midfielders Newcastle could sign in January.

Scott McTominay - Manchester United

West Ham could provide competition for his signature

Scott McTominay has been linked with a move to the North East club in the past and the Mirror ran a report in October claiming that he is among a four-man shortlist for the January transfer window.

The towering midfielder has netted three times in nine league outings this season and has been in prolific goalscoring form for Scotland, scoring seven goals in Euro qualifying.

McTominay was subjected to a bid from West Ham United in the summer and the Hammers could return with a second proposal this winter.

That would only drive the price up for the Magpies which could force them to explore other midfield alternatives...

Kalvin Phillips - Manchester City

The 27-year-old is eager to find regular football

According to ESPN, Newcastle are lining up a proposal for out-of-favour Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, who is also being monitored by European powerhouses Bayern Munich and Juventus.

The England international has played just 89 minutes of Premier League football this term and is eager to find regular opportunities ahead of the Euros next summer.

It remains to be seen whether any forthcoming deal will be a permanent or loan, though, City will likely want to recoup as much of the £42m they outlaid as possible.

Phillips' game time since moving to Man City Season Appearances Starts 2022/23 21 4 2023/24 8 1

Amadou Onana - Everton

The former Lille midfielder could be sold to ease financial pressures

As reported by The Athletic, Newcastle United have previously had Everton midfielder Amadou Onana on their transfer shortlist and could materialise their interest in January given Everton's financial position.

The Toffees have recently been deducted 10 points and could face further punishment with Leeds United, Leicester City and Burnley all set to sue the Merseyside club.

One of Onana and Jarrad Branthwaite will likely depart in the next year to ease the club's financial concerns which could allow the Magpies to land the Belgian international's signature at a discounted price.

Though, TEAMtalk claim Everton remain well-positioned to keep hold of their prized assets and won't accept any cut-price offers.

João Palhinha - Fulham

The former Sporting midfielder came close to a summer exit

Fulham's João Palhinha was another midfielder namechecked in The Athletic's October report, though, the publication did note that the deal is 'potentially unrealistic'.

Bayern Munich were close to signing the 23-cap Portugal international for a reported £55m in the summer before the deal collapsed.

The Cottagers will clearly want a similar fee should they sanction a January exit, meaning the Tynesiders will have to outlay a sizable fee, which is perhaps non-viable.

The 28-year-old is under contract until June 2028.

Palhinha career path Date Left Joined Fee 12th August, 2015 Sporting B Moreirense FC Loan 30th June, 2016 Moreirense FC Sporting B End of loan 1st July, 2016 Sporting B Sporting CP - 9th August, 2016 Sporting CP CF Os Belenenses Loan 4th January, 2017 CF Os Belenenses Sporting CP End of loan 7th August, 2018 Sporting CP SC Braga Loan 31st July, 2020 SC Braga Sporting CP End of loan 4th July, 2022 Sporting CP Fulham £18.2m

André Almeida - Valencia

The Portugal youth international impressed against England's Under-21s

The Athletic further notes that Valencia's André Almeida could be targetted this winter, with the Spanish outfit potentially in need of raising cash.

The 23-year-old has represented Portugal at every age level and impressed against England in the Under-21 European Championships quarter-final in the summer.

He is thought to be worth around £20m, which could be a more feasible option than some of the aforementioned names. Despite Newcastle's significant wealth, they must operate shrewdly in the market with Financial Fair Play looming.