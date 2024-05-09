After failing to replicate last season's incredible success of finishing inside the Premier League's top four, Newcastle United are reportedly set to be ruthless this summer by showing the door to a fan favourite.

Newcastle transfer news

It's the type of ruthlessness that PIF must show too if they want to take a permanent place in not only the Premier League's top six but the top four and Champions League. Eddie Howe's side have learned a harsh lesson in squad depth this season and player sales should go a long way in ensuring that the Magpies can splash the cash to solve that problem.

Already, those at St James' Park seem to be putting plans in place to make their squad depth problems a thing of the past, with an agreement reportedly reached to sign Lloyd Kelly. The Bournemouth defender is set to become a free agent at the end of the season upon the expiry of his current contract and will reportedly make his way to Tyneside. Able to play both left-back and centre-back, Howe will have himself an invaluable option.

As Kelly arrives, however, it looks as though a fan favourite will be heading in the other direction. According to Graeme Bailey and Jordan Harris of The Boot Room, Newcastle have told Miguel Almiron that he can leave the club this summer, with Saudi Arabia the most likely destination but Premier League rivals also interested.

The 30-year-old has struggled to replicate last season's form, instead producing numbers that Newcastle fans previously became accustomed to when it comes to the winger, with just five goals and three assists in all competitions. Arguably past his best, the Magpies look set to cash in and clear the winger's hefty £60k-a-week salary from their wage bill in the summer transfer window, despite the popularity his work rate has earned with those on Tyneside.

Newcastle are right to cash in on "unique" Almiron

Whilst the 2022/23 campaign sparked hope that Almiron had finally discovered his best form at Newcastle, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further four, that peak lasted just one season before the winger dropped off once more when it came to his output. Now 30 years old too, the Magpies are right to cash in and turn their attention elsewhere.

Miguel Almiron stats Newcastle United career (via Transfermarkt) Games 206 Goals 30 Assists 12

That's not to say that Howe isn't a fan, however, having praised Almiron so highly earlier this season. The Newcastle boss said via Chronicle Live: "He’s (Almiron) a unique footballer. I don’t think there’s anyone better at doing what he does – all energy, all action. I’d like to see his physical stats today because I’m sure they’d be through the roof.

"The quality he showed with his finish was very reminiscent of some of the goals he scored last year. It’s a great return to form for Miggy – he’s such an important player for us."

Nonetheless, it's time for Newcastle to move on and seek the consistency in the final third that Almiron has failed to offer on the right-hand side this season.