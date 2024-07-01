A "unique" Newcastle United hero is in "talks" over securing an exit away from the club this summer, according to a key update from Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

Newcastle transfer news

Eddie Howe continue to eye up new signings in the current transfer window, with highly-rated Portugal and Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva the latest player to be linked with a move to St James' Park. The 20-year-old has made three appearances at Euro 2024 to date, starting once, and he could have a huge career ahead of him for club and country.

Newcastle are also thought to be keen on completing the signing of Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga, although any potential swap deal with Elliot Anderson is over after the Magpies midfielder already completed a move to the City Ground over the weekend.

At centre-back, Barcelona ace Ronald Araujo has emerged as a potential option, wanting bigger wages than the £114,000-a-week he is currently receiving at the Camp Nou. Newcastle and Manchester City are seen as the leading Premier League candidates to snap him up before next season gets underway, should he move on.

The Magpies are also reportedly tracking Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville, who is fresh off the back of being named the Championship's best player in 2023/24. The Dutchman got 29 goal contributions (20 goals and nine assists) in 46 league appearances for the Whites, inspiring the Whites to the playoff final, prior to their eventual defeat to Southampton at Wembley.

"Unique" Newcastle ace in "talks" over exit

Writing on X on Monday afternoon, Downie provided a big exit update, claiming that Miguel Almiron is in "talks" over a Newcastle departure this summer, with an unnamed Saudi Pro League side seemingly closing in on his capture:

"Newcastle United are in talks with a Saudi Pro-League club over the sale of Miguel Almiron. Newcastle could be set to cash in on the Paraguayan international, with the Saudi transfer window opening today. Unclear the fee & to which Saudi club, but understand talks have been taking place regarding the 30-year-old.

"Newcastle have already sold Elliot Anderson & Yankuba Minteh this weekend, as well as allow Dan Ashworth to join Man United, to deal with their PSR issues."

In truth, this summer feels like the right time for Almiron to move on, allowing Newcastle to receive good money for his signature and also bring in an upgrade.

The £60,000-a-week Paraguayan has always been a popular figure at St James', but a lack of end product has often been an issue, with only three goals coming his way in 33 Premier League appearances last term, which frankly isn't good enough.

Howe would be losing a good player in the summer window - one who he has called a "unique footballer", adding that "I don’t think there’s anyone better at doing what he does" - but he can be improved upon at this point, especially having turned 30 years of age earlier this year.