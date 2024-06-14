Newcastle United's injury troubles during the 2023/24 are well known, with Eddie Howe's side hit with multiple long-term absentees, subsequently missing out on any form of European football for next season.

Players such as Sven Botman and Nick Pope missed large spells of the last campaign with various issues, with Howe’s defence massively suffering as a result of their respective absences.

However, the attacking department was just as affected, with Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron both suffering their own fitness issues, restricting their minutes on the pitch.

The latter saw a drop in performance when he returned to action, failing to score a single goal in the Premier League for the Magpies in 2024, and unable to get anywhere near his tally of 11 goals from the season prior.

As a result, Howe must look to offload the Paraguayan this summer, with the club willing to part ways with the former Atlanta United attacker.

Miguel Almiron could be set to leave Newcastle this summer

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Almiron's future at Newcastle remains unclear ahead of the transfer window which opens over the coming days.

The Magpies reportedly agreed to sell Almiron to Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab during the January window, but Howe decided to keep hold of the attacker, with the 30-year-old potentially one step closer to the exit this time around.

However, the transfer guru confirmed that Newcastle are open to parting ways with the Paraguayan during the off-season, with the club needing to raise funds to avoid any form of punishment for breaking the Premier League’s FFP rules.

Almiron's PL stats during 2023/24 Statistics Tally Games 33 Minutes played 1,947 Goals 3 Assists 1 Minutes per goal or assist 486 Stats via Transfermarkt

When delving into his weekly earnings on Tyneside, it’s no surprise that Howe and Co are willing to offload the attacker, with his wages massively more than one player who has impressed during the closing stages of 2023/24.

How much Miguel Almiron earns at Newcastle

Over the last couple of years under the Saudi PIF, the club have been able to hand out more lucrative contracts to the playing squad, allowing them to attract numerous top-quality players.

Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes are just two examples, with the pair, who earn £120k-per-week and £160k-per-week respectively, as per Capology, both arriving at the club, transforming Howe’s side and pushing them back towards European football.

Almiron was another beneficiary, earning a reported £60k-per-week on Tyneside, with the forward taking home just over £3.1m per season at St James’ Park.

His subsequent weekly earnings see him pocket eight times more than £28m signing Lewis Hall, who only earns £7k-per-week despite his excellent end to the season, which saw him score his first Premier League goal in the 3-2 defeat against Manchester United.

Given Almiron’s recent injury troubles and lack of impact when called upon, Howe should look to offload him upon the opening of the transfer window, with this summer potentially the last chance to make a profit on the £20m they paid for him over five years ago.

His wage and any fee generated would go a long way towards the club’s battle to avoid an FFP punishment, with the club still in danger of a breach should they splash the cash once more this summer.