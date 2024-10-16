A "terrific" player has admitted that he would love to re-join Arsenal in a "fantastic" transfer for him, despite only recently leaving north London.

Arsenal players who look set to be sold next year

Manager Mikel Arteta is thought to have deemed a few members of his squad surplus to requirements, with left-back Kieran Tierney topping his list of candidates to leave the Emirates Stadium next year.

The Scotland international hasn't featured since Euro 2024, where he picked up a hamstring injury which has kept him on the sidelines, and it is believed Arsenal are ready to offload Tierney in January with the prospect of a loan deal very realistic.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Bournemouth (away) October 19 Liverpool (home) October 27 Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23

Sporting director Edu Gaspar and the Gunners recruitment team will also be looking for buyers when it comes to Jakub Kiwior. The signing of Riccardo Calafiori in a £42 million deal from Bologna this summer has pushed the Poland international further down Arteta's pecking order, and it is believed Kiwior is expected to depart Arsenal in January alongside Tierney.

Both Thomas Partey and Jorginho could leave next summer following the expiration of their contracts as well, with Arteta at risk of losing both men for free. Meanwhile, links are surrounding a potential Arsenal exit for Gabriel Jesus, as the Gunners reportedly target new strikers for next year.

“Gabriel Jesus is clearly struggling for confidence right now," said journalist Charles Watts this week.

"You can see that by the way he’s playing. He’s thinking about things too much and taking too many touches when he’s in possession. When Jesus is at his best he does things off the cuff. He creates chaos with his movement and his work rate. But right now he’s bringing more confusion than chaos with his play. I think there’s certainly a chance this could be his final season at the club, but obviously that is a decision that will be taken in the summer should any suitable offers arrive."

Mika Biereth open to re-joining Arsenal in future

Interestingly, a player who only just departed in the summer window, striker Sturm Graz striker Mika Biereth, already has his eyes on a future return to N5.

Speaking to Sport TV 2, Biereth admitted he would love to re-join Arsenal, saying it would be a "fantastic" move for him. However, the Dane also moved to clarify that he is also focused on his current surroundings at Sturm Graz right now.

“He is still a young lad. He has come from a big club and is undoubtedly a talent," said former Ross County boss Stuart Kettlewell.

"But it’s really important that I put the right pieces in place to get him back playing.

“I’ve been in touch with him, and he has been terrific over the last eight or nine weeks. We’ve also been in contact with Arsenal, so we think we are now in a good place. And we’ll get to measure (his readiness) over the next couple of days.”