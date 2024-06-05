A £17 million player wanted by Bayern Munich is now considering an exit from the Nou Camp this summer, coming as Arsenal take a real interest in signing him this week.

Edu's summer transfer plan at Arsenal

Sporting director Edu Gaspar has been tasked with reinforcing manager Mikel Arteta's squad this summer, and the Brazilian recently admitted that planning has been underway for quite some time as the Gunners target young, hungry and energetic players.

Edu also claimed that Arsenal have already drawn up their transfer target list, in a sit down with TNT Sports all the way back in February.

“Well, I understand what the fans are asking for but we already have our targets,” the transfer chief said.

“We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals. The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving.

Arsenal's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99

“I think if you see the type of the players we have at the moment, it’s players which have a big, big commitment of [to] the club, which is very important.

“So the way we transmit to the fans, transmit to people our commitment – sometimes you can lose, you can win games, it’s all part of the sport – helps us perform the best way possible and show the passion we have for the club and try to be win as many games as we can.

“Many times in certain conversations to recruit the players you don't see the character of the player or the character of the player does not fit well with what we are trying to do and then you have to move on and try to find what we’re really looking for. If you see all the signings we’ve made since we started together, everyone is almost the same, young, energetic and passionate, and good talents with big, beautiful futures ahead of them.”

Arsenal want to sign a new defender among their chief transfer priorities, maybe even a centre-back. In terms of the players who could fit this and Edu's criteria, one of them may have been named by Spanish news outlet Mundo Deportivo this week.

Arsenal emerge as strong contenders to sign Mika Faye

In a report on Monday, Mundo wrote that Arsenal have emerged strongly in the race for Barcelona starlet Mika Faye "in recent hours".

The £17 million centre-back, also wanted by Bayern Munich, hasn't made a single appearance for the Barca first team, but has impressed for their B side in the Spanish third tier. Considering his lack of chances for Barca's senior side, the teenage defender now has his mind on leaving this summer, unless they can guarantee him opportunities next term.

Faye made 33 league appearances for the Barca B side last season, even chipping in with four goals, and this is said to have alerted Arsenal chiefs.

As well as Bayern and Arsenal, Man United, Liverpool and Inter Milan are displaying a real fondness for the 19-year-old who's already been capped by his native Senegal.