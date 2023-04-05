Arsenal's U18s side took part in a thoroughly engaging FA Youth Cup clash on Tuesday night, as they faced Manchester City with a place in the final at stake.

It was a tightly contested event, which had drawn plenty of interest from fans of both clubs. Given their senior squads are currently clashing for the Premier League title added an extra element to this already well-anticipated fixture.

With Jack Wilshere leading the young Gunners, he put out a side littered with quality Hale End talents who many fans of the club would likely have heard of. These are the hopefuls who see their future as a part of Mikel Arteta's squad, and given his record working with youth they have reason to believe this could be a possibility.

Especially given the success this teenage side seem set to enjoy, as they squeezed past the Cityzens in enthralling fashion, winning 2-1 late on.

Hitting the front just before the break, it was a beautiful curling free kick from Michal Rosiak - a moment that earned Bukayo Saka's seal of approval - that separated the sides until they were pegged back. However, it fell to Myles Lewis-Skelly to steal the show with his late winner in the final moments of extra time, sending those in attendance at the Emirates into raptures.

Whilst he will grab the headlines, and rightly so, the all-around display and truly special goal from their right back will likely be of particular note to Arteta, who currently employs Ben White in his role.

Being a natural centre-back, there is perhaps a slight chance that with sustained success, Rosiak could seek to displace him.

Who is Michal Rosiak?

A 17-year-old sensation eligible for Poland, the silky defender has earned notoriety of late for his technically-astute displays that suggest he is more than just your run-of-the-mill right back.

With experience in central midfield too, he boasts similarities with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James in this regard.

This year has marked a breakout season for the "excellent" teenager - as dubbed by Charles Watts - who has seven goal contributions in as many league games for the U18s. His role in reaching the FA Youth Cup final has also been a starring one, as he has scored four goals in their five games thus far.

Such offensive exploits do mirror that of the Chelsea defender, who last season enjoyed five goals and nine assists in the Premier League. It is so clear when someone is technically above the competition within their role, and James shares this with Rosiak in their respective age divisions.

But with a display branded "bright" by journalist Kaya Kaynak, and such a huge influence in the success of his side this season, few could argue with the trajectory this young starlet boasts.

If he could seek to emulate the Blues' 23-year-old dynamo, which all the signs suggest he could, then he is sure to enjoy a thoroughly successful career in what truly could be a golden era at the Emirates.