Arsenal’s academy production has kicked into overdrive of late, with a wealth of talent currently propping up the first-team exploits that see them sitting atop the Premier League.

Mikel Arteta must also earn credit, as a coach capable of embedding such unproven assets into the senior squad with such ease that they are unburdened by the pressures that these steps up bring.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith-Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and more all came as relative unknowns, but their youth was no barrier to their emergence into the top division.

Such is this golden pathway that has since been paved, many of their current academy stars are also now pushing for their opportunity to shine.

One such name who continues to crop up amongst their top Hale End prodigies is Charles Sagoe Jr, with the dangerous winger posing a threat to all full-backs he faces at the U21 level.

As such, the teenager could be seen as the natural successor to Leandro Trossard, who has enjoyed a fine start to life in north London but is far older than many of his attacking teammates, giving credence to the suggestion that his spot will be available in a few years time.

Who is Charles Sagoe Jr?

Billed as a 'livewire attacking player' with immense versatility by Arsenal’s official website, the 18-year-old marvel has truly shone this season in Premier League 2.

Boasting five goals and two assists, his scintillating work in the youth team even led to his place on the bench in Arsenal’s first-leg Europa League clash with Sporting CP.

Journalist George Addo Jr had taken to Twitter only last month to outline how Sagoe Jr’s displays had caught widespread attention too, writing: “Charles Sagoe Jr has been in fine form for Arsenal U21s all season. He's now Arsenal's leading scorer in Premier League 2."

Whilst Trossard has just one goal since signing in January, the 28-year-old more than makes up for his lack of potency with a fine injection of much-needed creativity.

In just 12 league appearances for the Gunners, the Belgian already boasts seven assists and was named the club's player of the month for March. Not bad for someone who's only been in north London a matter of months.

He will now be the player in which the budding stars of Hale End look at in order to hone their impressive skills and Sagoe Jr should be no different.

Indeed, the fleet-footed youngster boasts similar qualities to the former Brighton ace, with an unpredictable nature capable of causing carnage among opposition defenders.

That was notably picked up on by another Hale End graduate in Reiss Nelson, who spoke directly to the winger, noting: “I’ve been watching you, I watch a lot of the U21 games and literally, I’m not just saying this because you’re here, you have everything to be an Arsenal winger.

“You’re unpredictable, you can move on your left, on your right, you can score, you can assist, you’ve got everything.”

With this huge praise, and the pathway in sight to eventually take over from the offensive exploits of Trossard, Sagoe Jr should feel confident that his time in the senior spotlight is just on the horizon.