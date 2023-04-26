Arsenal return to Premier League action tonight, seeking to brush aside their poor form in order to topple Manchester City in their all-important clash.

Having drawn their last three matches, two of which came against relegation-threatened opposition, the title has been well and truly thrown back into Pep Guardiola's hands. In avoiding defeat tonight, the Cityzens would find themselves firmly in the driving seat with the Gunners having just five games left.

However, in order to both quell the threat the hosts pose whilst also maximising his weakened outfit, Mikel Arteta could throw up a tactical surprise.

His main focus will undoubtedly be silencing Erling Haaland, and cannot persist with his current system to do so. It would leave Rob Holding woefully exposed, who has already shown his deficiencies in recent weeks.

However, the expected continued absences of both William Saliba and Granit Xhaka could prove costly for the visitors, who will have to adapt accordingly.

Whilst it will take plenty to do so, a win is almost a prerequisite if Arsenal are to continue their push for the title

How will Arsenal line up against Manchester City?

With that in mind, Arteta could make two changes from the side that drew 3-3 with Southampton on Friday as the side shifts to a three-at-the-back system.

Aaron Ramsdale will remain in goal but behind three central defenders instead of his usual two.

Dropping Holding, the versatile Ben White could return to his natural position to partner Gabriel Magalhaes. Then, having often deputised in such a role for Scotland, Kieran Tierney could be a surprise addition to take up that final spot on the left-hand side of the defence.

This would then free up Oleksandr Zinchenko to enjoy a more advanced wing-back role but does force Bukayo Saka slightly deeper to occupy the other flank.

Given the absence of their Swiss midfield general and Fabio Vieira's disappointing campaign thus far, Jorginho's vast experience will be called upon to help them through this clash. The Portuguese midfielder has enjoyed just three league starts, with an average rating of just 6.72 across his 20 lacklustre appearances, as per Sofascore.

Pairing the "world-class" £110k-per-week Italian - as once dubbed by former Liverpool star Jose Enrique - with Thomas Partey could provide the perfect balance to unnerve the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan.

Then, tasked with troubling Guardiola's fearsome backline is his old prodigy Gabriel Jesus. He is likely to spearhead a front three boasting Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard, forced to drift in from the right flank to spaces where he can truly affect the game.

Their Norwegian captain will likely prove pivotal in disrupting the hosts, with his creative intelligence matched only in the division by the mercurial Belgian on the opposition.

Predicted Arsenal XI (3-4-3): Ramsdale; Tierney, Gabriel, White; Saka, Partey, Jorginho, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Jesus, Martinelli.