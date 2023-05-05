As a fourth goal sailed past Aaron Ramsdale in the Arsenal goal, resigning them to a 4-1 defeat to Manchester City, it essentially marked the end of their push for the Premier League title in April.

Such is the relentless perfection of Pep Guardiola's winning machine, they are now just five games away from once again claiming the crown, with a Champions League semi-final and an FA Cup final to come. There have been few teams like them, and there are unlikely be many more to succeed them.

That makes the Gunners' feat to compete with them for as long as they did so admirable, but the manner of their collapse even more frustrating.

The title was not lost on that night at the Etihad, but in the three draws that preceded it. A lack of squad depth has hopelessly hampered Mikel Arteta's side, and thus attention has already seemingly moved on to the summer. There will be hope that the Spaniard can add the requisite quality to ensure they do not befall the same fate as they have this campaign.

Unsurprisingly headlining their list of potential acquisitions is Declan Rice, who continues to be linked with a move to the Emirates. However, amidst all the potential deals, the news that promising youngster Charlie Patino is seeking an exit has perhaps gone without proper attention.

The 19-year-old was one of many shining lights of Hale End, poised to one day star in the first team. Had he seen a pathway into regular senior football, which many might have assumed Bukayo Saka provided, perhaps that might still have been the case.

Who is Charlie Patino?

Having joined the club at the age of 11, the teenage sensation has long been earmarked for success. Outlined as a "silky smooth central midfielder" on Arsenal's official website, it was agreed that the opportunity to ply his trade on loan at Blackpool was the best course of action for a career that had seemingly outgrown youth football.

Starring as a mesmeric metronome-like presence in the engine room of both the U18s and later the U21s, it even earned him two senior call-ups that afforded him the chance to score as well.

The Seasiders would have been delighted to welcome such a talented prospect to the club for their campaign, and despite succumbing to relegation, he has remained a fine operator.

Featuring 33 times in the Championship, a 6.83 average rating has been upheld by a year of defensive excellence. Recording 1.5 interceptions and two tackles per game, the Englishman would also muster two goals and four assists to cap off a fine season, via Sofascore.

This has seen him thrive even when compared to other midfielders across Europe, as he manages to ranks in the top 6% for both interceptions and blocks.

Performances like these do not go unnoticed, with Fulham youngster George Okkas telling London World (via Arsenal Core):

"Charlie Patino whose quality is out of this world. Technically, wow."

It is baffling to see such a fine defensive midfielder within their ranks seemingly allowed to leave this summer, instead of simply offering him the assurances he desires. It could save them the potential British transfer record fee that David Moyes suggested they would need to smash.

Is Charlie Patino like Declan Rice?

Everyone knows the quality that Rice brings to the table, as a composed destroyer in the heart of midfield.

Bursting with personality and adored by many, Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith was particularly full of praise just last month after he had notched against AFC Bournemouth:

"Declan Rice, he's like two players for West Ham, he's unbelievable. For me, world-class."

This shows up in his numbers, which bare a marked resemblance to Patino's area of expertise.

As a shining light in West Ham United's otherwise dismal campaign, the 24-year-old's 7.20 rating is maintained by his 1.1 key passes, 1.8 interceptions and 2.3 tackles per game, via Sofascore.

However, when compared within the same European bracket as his potential teenage alternative, he ranks in the top 3% for interceptions but only in the top 49% for blocks. This is likely due to his role being more creative, but the on-loan youngster's star qualities cannot be ignored.

With mouth-watering and record fees touted for the England international, it is understandable why he is so sought-after. Every successful team needs a midfielder like Rice in their team.

However, for the money the Hammers will command, and the quality they already boast in Patino, it seems foolish to chase the biggest name on the market now when other areas perhaps require more attention.

Surely Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka could hold down the fort for a few more years until the Hale End graduate has been allowed to mature, investing elsewhere for now.

All it takes is that leap of faith to nurture truly great talent, which is exactly what gave Rice his break in east London. The rest is now history.