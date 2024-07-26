Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is privately hoping a player he rarely used last season will emerge as an important first-teamer for the 2024/2024 campaign.

Arsenal pre-season tour underway in preparation for next season

The Gunners have now begun their pre-season tour of the USA, kicking off preparations for next season with a 1-1 friendly draw against Bournemouth in Los Angeles earlier this week.

An early goal from Fabio Vieira was cancelled out by former Bristol City star Antoine Semenyo's equaliser late in the second half, with the match later being decided by penalties as Arsenal won the shoot-out 5-4.

Arteta fielded a very young side to face Bournemouth in California, which included the likes of Ethan Nwaneri, who was subsequently praised for his contribution and looked a step above all of his similarly-aged teammates.

"Decent run out with so many youngsters involved," wrote Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts in a post-match report on X.

Arsenal's best performers in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99 WhoScored

"Freakish deflection gave Bournemouth their equaliser in the second half, although it was probably just about deserved. Odegaard looked superb when he came on, so clever on the ball.

"Nwaneri looks so assured. Some of the youngsters, especially in defence, looked nervy when they came on, he just looked like he belonged in this environment all game. Looks a step above and certainly ready to contribute something to the first-team squad."

Supporters will also have been watching midfielder Vieira's display with a keen eye, coming after a fairly disappointing season for the Portugal international personally.

The £45,000-per-week man was one of Arteta's least-selected players in the Premier League last term, featuring over a meagre 292 minutes and starting just twice.

The rarely-used 24-year-old arrived from FC Porto to the tune of £34 million in 2022 with a glowing reputation, but hasn't quite lived up to it during his time in north London so far, despite flashes of quality from time to time.

Arteta backs Fabio Vieira to become important Arsenal player

The Boot Room and journalist Graeme Bailey have shared an update on Vieira, and Arteta's plans for him next campaign.

According to their information, Arteta is hoping Vieira can become an important Arsenal player, with the club even displaying their faith in him by rejecting interest from Germany, Spain, Italy and Saudi Arabia.

Clubs from the aforementioned countries have all made recent approaches for Vieira, and Arsenal snubbed every single one of them. The former Primeira Liga star's presence is apparently one of the reasons why Edu is willing to part ways with Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe, suggesting that Arteta has big plans for Vieira in 24/25.

Reports suggest Vieira has always been highly rated at Arsenal behind-the-scenes, despite his lack of chances, and that sentiment is shared by his teammates.

“Fabio is a sensational, hardworking boy, a boy that everyone likes, and we only wish the best for him, because he works a lot every day and always wants to improve," said Jorginho.

“He’s a player who listens and when the team needs it, gives his opinion. And when the injury happened, everyone was very sad for him, but now he’s back and we hope he can help the team.”