Arsenal sporting director Edu has resigned from his role as sporting director after five years at the north London side. The news comes as a blow to Mikel Arteta’s aim of leading the Gunners to the Premier League title this term.

Over the last few years, the pair have signed some wonderful players, building a team capable of not only winning trophies, but securing regular appearances in the Champions League.

Not every signing has been a success, but the majority have contributed effectively over the years. Here, we rank the Spaniard’s best signings during his spell in charge of the Gunners, based on the impact they have had at the club.

9 Jorginho

Signed from Chelsea, £12m (2023)

Jorginho cost just £12m in the January 2023 transfer window as he was heading into the final six months of his Chelsea contract.

Since then, he has played 59 times for the Gunners in all competitions. While not an undisputed starter for Arteta, his experience means the Spaniard can count on him whenever he is called upon.

For the fee, he has been a solid signing indeed.

8 Ben White

Signed from Brighton, £50m (2021)

Ben White joined three years ago for a fee of £50m having shone for Brighton & Hove Albion during his time on the south coast.

Over the previous three seasons, White has missed just seven Premier League matches for the north London club, becoming Arteta’s first-choice option at right-back. He has filled in at centre-back when needed, too.

The 27-year-old still has his best years ahead of him. Many baulked at the size of the fee when he signed, but after 144 appearances for the club, these doubters should now be silenced.

7 Leandro Trossard

Signed from Brighton, £21m (2023)

Signed in the same window as Jorginho, Leandro Trossard may have cost £21m, but his impact on the team has been wonderful.

In 34 league games last season, the Belgian netted 12 goals and grabbed one assist. Add in four more in the Champions League and Arteta has a player who can shine at the very highest level.

He may only have two goals from 13 games this term, but when Arteta needs someone to turn a game, the 29-year-old is the player he calls upon.

6 Thomas Partey

Signed from Atletico Madrid, £45m (2020)

One of Arteta’s first big signings, Thomas Partey joined four years ago for £45m after featuring 188 times for Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder has since made 129 appearances for the Gunners, although he has missed 78 games due to a succession of injury problems.

However, when he is fit, Arteta can usually count on him as a key member of the first-team squad, with the Ghanaian starting every Premier League and Champions League match so far this season, scoring once in the process.

5 David Raya

Signed from Brentford, £27m (2024)

Raya spent last season on loan at the Gunners, where he won the Premier League Golden Glove award after keeping 16 clean sheets.

This led Arteta to activate the option to buy the Spaniard, spending £27m in the process - but it looks like money well spent.

Previous goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was capable of producing the odd error. Raya has not been completely faultless, though Arteta certainly has a safer pair of hands between the sticks.

4 Kai Havertz

Signed from Chelsea, £65m (2023)

When Arteta spent the best part of £65m on signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea last summer, it looked like it could be a waste of money, especially considering he scored just nine goals during the 2022/23 campaign.

Last season, the German netted 14 goals and grabbed seven assists in all competitions, showcasing his true qualities. In the top flight, the former Bayer Leverkusen starlet also created eight big chances while averaging 1.2 key passes per game.

This proved it wasn’t just his abilities in front of goal that were excellent, but he also worked well with his teammates. There is no doubt he will continue to get better and better under Arteta.

3 Declan Rice

Signed from West Ham United, £105m (2023)

In the same window that saw Havertz arrive, Arteta also splashed out over £100m to sign Declan Rice in a bid to improve his midfield. Arsenal's record signing has settled well to life in north London, missing only one game during his maiden campaign - one that saw him register 17 goal contributions across 51 matches.

He is the fulcrum of Arteta’s midfield and any success the club do achieve this season will be down to how effective Rice is.

2 Gabriel

Signed from Lille, £23m (2020)

With every passing season, spending just £23m to sign Gabriel is looking more and more like one of Arteta’s finest signings.

The defender is closing in on 200 Arsenal appearances and has formed a solid defensive partnership with William Saliba over the previous couple of seasons.

He has also been a threat at the other end of the pitch, as shown by scoring on his debut against Fulham and more recently when netting against rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Last term, Gabriel missed just two league games, with Arsenal conceding just 27 goals when the Brazilian was on the pitch, signifying how important he was for them.

1 Martin Odegaard

Signed from Real Madrid, £30m (2021)

In terms of value for money, Odegaard has been a steal at just £30m, that’s a certainty. The Norwegian spent the second half of the 2020/21 campaign on loan in north London, and it was enough to see Arteta sign him permanently.

Since then, Odegaard has scored 33 goals while grabbing 23 assists, not only becoming a highly influential member of the team, but also the captain.

At the time of writing, the Norway international is currently valued at €110m (£92m) and that sum could continue to rise over the next few years.

Recently placing in the final Ballon d'Or rankings alongside three Arsenal teammates, it is clear how Odegaard's stature in world football makes him one of the shrewdest signings of Arteta's tenure.