Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is set to have a real role to play in potentially helping to tempt a £100,000-per-week midfielder into joining them this summer.

Arsenal search for new midfielder amid Partey uncertainty

This could well be Thomas Partey's last season in north London, four years after his £45 million move from Atletico Madrid.

A combination of fitness issues and the stellar form of his midfield teammates appear to have reduced his role in Arteta's first team, with the Ghanaian seeing his game time cut by more than 50 per cent in comparison to last campaign.

Making 33 appearances over 2022/2023, Partey has only been selected 13 times this term, and this has raised serious doubts over his future in north London. Partey is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia as well, with Pro League sides considering a lucrative contract offer to tempt him towards the Middle East (GiveMeSport).

Thomas Partey's best performances for Arsenal this season Match Match Rating (via WhoScored) Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal 7.59 Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea 7.48 Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth 7.44 Arsenal 2-1 Bournemouth 7.06 Arsenal 2-2 Fulham 6.96

The 30-year-old's contract expires next year as well, giving Arsenal little time to make any money from his 2020 transfer. Sporting director Edu is said to be eyeing up new midfielders to both potentially replace Partey and reinforce Arteta's engine room.

The Brazilian has a number of targets, many of whom are regularly linked via the press. Reports have even suggested that Arsenal have made a formal offer for Real Sociedad ace Martin Zubimendi already, while Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes is attracting Edu's interest as well.

Zubimendi has a £52 million release clause in his Sociedad contract. Guimaraes will have a £100 million exit clause in his Newcastle deal as well, but only temporarily, as Fabrizio Romano revealed it will only be active from the end of May to the final week of June.

They do have cheaper alternatives, like PSG midfielder Carlos Soler, who has apparently been offered to the Gunners pre-summer (Graeme Bailey). Another more astute option, according to Juve Live this week, could be Italy international Manuel Locatelli.

Arteta could tempt Locatelli into joining Arsenal

As per the news website, he's a historic target they've held an interest in before, and the growing competition for Guimaraes in particular could see Arsenal turn back towards the Juventus midfielder.

On a reported £100,000 per week in Turin, the 26-year-old is a mainstay for Juve, racking up 35 Serie A appearances this season with 33 of them being full starts. Juve Live also reports that Locatelli could be tempted to join Arsenal thanks to the appeal of playing for Arteta, with the Spaniard set for a significant say.

“He had a great game, not only from the technical standpoint, but also from the human one," said Massimiliano Allegri on Locatelli.

"For his mentality and heart, he’s becoming exemplary for everybody in the way he approaches matches. He never gives up and has the clubs’ DNA in him."