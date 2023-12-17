In the race to win the Premier League title once again, Arsenal are on course for yet another action-packed campaign under Mikel Arteta. This time around, as we approach Christmas, the Gunners are above champions Manchester City for a second consecutive season at this stage, having already achieved something they failed to do last time out in defeating the Citizens.

Given how tight things are at the top, the January transfer window could make all the difference. And that could see Arsenal welcome some extra firepower in the form of one particular forward, who has enjoyed an excellent campaign so far.

Arsenal transfer news

Perhaps aware that last season was no fluke under Arteta, Arsenal splashed the cash to improve the Spaniard's side even further during the summer, welcoming Declan Rice, David Raya, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, with the former particularly flourishing at The Emirates. Now, those in North London could look to repeat their transfer trick by adding more goals to their side in the winter window.

According to The Daily Star, Arteta could now push to sign Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke in January if the Gunners fail to land Ivan Toney from Brentford. Those around the Emirates have reportedly been impressed by the former Liverpool man, who has also attracted interest from West Ham United.

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are also eyeing moves for Toney, so Solanke could be the perfect alternative for Arsenal, as they search for another goalscorer to lead the line. After excelling in the Premier League for Bournemouth so far this season, Solanke could now get his big move when the winter window swings open.

"Complete" Solanke could make surprise difference in title race

When Solanke left Liverpool on a permanent deal in 2019, it was uncertain whether he'd bounce back at Bournemouth. But almost five years later, it's clear that the forward always had plenty of talent. Current Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is certainly a big fan, praising the Chelsea academy graduate by saying:

“I think he’s really complete. He helps us without the ball, on the ball he can go, he’s good technically too. He can play well with his feet, he uses his body well, and if they leave him space at the back he can also exploit it. He had his chances, he scored, he hit the post, I think he was really dangerous and he helped his teammates a lot, so I’m really happy for him.”

Solanke's stats compared to Gabriel Jesus' numbers this season show that he could be the goalscoring forward that Arsenal are crying out for. The Bournemouth star has scored nine goals in all competitions - eight of which have been in the Premier League. Jesus, meanwhile, has scored just three of his seven goals in all competitions in England's top flight this season - proving the extra firepower that Solanke could bring to north London.