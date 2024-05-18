Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could have a real say in the club's potential pursuit of a £205,000-per-week forward, as the Gunners' transfer plans begin to take effect.

Edu looking to make new attacking signings for Arsenal

As reported by reliable journalist Charles Watts recently, Arsenal could look to bring in both a striker and winger this summer, despite their excellent attacking form this season.

A final day win over Everton would take Mikel Arteta's side beyond 90 goals for the Premier League campaign alone, with Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz scoring 50 top flight goals between them over 2023/2024.

These numbers are impressive, but the trio can feel hard done by as sporting director Edu is still very much planning to bolster Arteta's front line for next term. Arsenal are expected to sign an "important" out-and-out striker, as reported by Fabrizio Romano, while a new winger is indeed on the cards according to Watts.

Arsenal's best-performing attackers in the league this season Average match rating per 90 (via WhoScored) Bukayo Saka 7.67 Martin Odegaard 7.39 Kai Havertz 7.36 Gabriel Jesus 7.15 Gabriel Martinelli 7.01

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise is reportedly on Edu's transfer shortlist heading into the summer window, which officially opens on June 14, while Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams and his reps have apparently held talks with Arsenal.

Another wide man who's been sporadically linked, and who possesses real Premier League pedigree, is Barcelona winger Raphinha. The £205,000-per-week Brazilian, who starred for Leeds in the top flight before his move to the Camp Nou, could make a return to England this summer.

Arteta could spearhead Arsenal move for Raphinha

According to GiveMeSport this week, Arteta could personally "up the ante" in a potential Arsenal pursuit for Raphinha, if moves for their other attacking targets appear like a lost cause.

There is the possibility of a "tug-of-war" between Arsenal and Newcastle United over the South American ace, who's bagged six goals and nine assists over 16 La Liga starts under Xavi this season.

Raphinha isn't exactly a key player at Barcelona like he was in Yorkshire, but if he can replicate his Whites form in an Arsenal jersey, then we believe the 27-year-old could be worth looking at.

“Each week we are seeing more and more of his repertoire. He has so much to offer Leeds United," said former Leeds striker Noel Whelan on Raphinha during his time at Elland Road (Football Insider). “That skill in the corner against Gary Cahill was a typical bit of Brazilian magic. He really embarrassed Cahill with a clever megs.

“He is a player now who continuously has an effect on a game, in a positive way. Even if he is not on the scoresheet, he will have played a hand in the goal. He is relentless.

“He gets on the ball, has great balance, is very dynamic and he takes the game to the opposition. What impresses me is that he is not afraid to do the horrible side. I get more and more impressed by his worth ethic.”