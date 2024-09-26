Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta personally dreams of signing a "very creative" midfielder, with the Gunners set to be front of the queue for his services next year.

Players linked with moves to Arsenal in 2025

The north Londoners and sporting director Edu Gaspar are already making transfer plans for next year, despite being fresh out of the summer transfer window with £100 million spent on five new additions.

While the likes of Mikel Merino and Raheem Sterling arrived to contribute further forward, the bulk of Arsenal's new signings were brought in to bolster Arteta's defence, so the club could look to add more attacking flair in 2025.

After missing out on a deal for RB Leipzig star Benjamin Sesko, who Arsenal made an offer for alongside both Chelsea and Man United, Arteta chose to keep faith in makeshift option Kai Havertz to lead the line - as he attempts to end their 21-year wait for a Premier League title.

However, that isn't to say they aren't monitoring new centre-forward options for next year, with Inter Milan striker Marcus Thuram, Sesko and Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres among the strikers linked with moves to Arsenal in 2025.

Arsenal also couldn't agree a deal for Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia, despite agreeing terms with the Spaniard (Fabrizio Romano), but it is believed that Edu could go back in for Garcia - regardless of Neto's arrival on summer deadline day.

There have even been rumours that Arsenal could be offered Real Madrid star Rodrygo in a swap deal for defender William Saliba, although the Gunners are highly unlikely to accept this as he is a crucial player for Arteta.

Mikel Arteta dreams of signing Florian Wirtz for Arsenal

According to The Boot Room, Arsenal's manager has a real preference in mind when it comes to transfer targets - Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz.

Germany's sensation played a pivotal role in Leverkusen's run to the Bundesliga title last season, and is attracting interest from elite European sides as a result.

Arteta is obsessed with the idea of signing Wirtz for Arsenal, as per TBR, and it is believed they will be right at the very front of the queue for his signature next year with the 21-year-old expected to leave.

The £73,000-per-week attacking midfielder won't come cheap, though, as he will command a price tag of around £125 million.

"Florian is just a huge asset for this team through his carefree nature," said former Germany boss Hansi Flick. "He's simply an outstanding technician, loves to play, is very creative, has a good shot, runs hard and is quick. He's got a good total package."