Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been handed some good news this week as an injury update comes out of London Colney, and it is much-needed as the Gunners prepare for a crucial run of games.

Arsenal earn 0-0 draw away to Atalanta in Champions League opener

The Gunners earned a hard-fought 0-0 draw away to Europa League champions Atalanta in their opening Champions League game of the new season on Thursday evening, with goalkeeper David Raya taking many of the plaudits.

Indeed, it is safe to say Raya was the hero in Bergamo following his sensational double save to deny Mateo Retegui an opening goal for Atalanta. The Spaniard first denied Retegui from the penalty spot, diving expertly to his right before getting straight back up to acrobatically claw the Atalanta forward's follow-up header off the line.

It was a moment of magnificence, and arguably one of the finest double-saves in recent memory. Due to their recent succession of injuries to key first team players, Arsenal had an array of academy players on the bench last night, so Arteta will be silently thrilled to come away from a difficult ground with a clean sheet and a point.

"I think we started the game really well in the first 20, 25 minutes," said Arteta on Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Atalanta.

Atalanta Statistics Arsenal 2 Shots on target 2 4 Shots off target 3 51 Possession (%) 49 1 Yellow cards 0 7 Fouls 11 4 Corners 2

"I think we played with the ball in the right areas, with a lot of intention and were effective, but without creating too many clear-cut chances. After that, we lost control of the game because we were very inconsistent with the ball, giving a lot of simple balls away - and against a team that are man-to-man [that] costs you moments to transition because the moment you lose your man, there is a space and you are in equal numbers in the backline or overloaded. Defensively we didn’t suffer - that’s the reality."

Arsenal take on Premier League title rivals Man City at the Etihad Stadium next in one of their biggest tests of the season, but Arteta looks set to be without a few crucial stars for the trip to Manchester.

Club captain Martin Odegaard will be out for a while after injuring his ankle on international duty with Norway, whereas summer signing Mikel Merino is sidelined after fracturing his shoulder in training.

Merino was expected to be out till late October, following his collision with Gabriel Magalhaes in the Spaniard's first ever London Colney training session.

However, Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has relayed some positivity out of Arsenal, with Arteta handed a "massive boost" after injury news on Merino, who is progressing well and only a few weeks away.

“Mikel Merino, obviously a disappointment for him picking up that shoulder injury as soon as he’d signed for Arsenal," said Bridge live on air yesterday.

"We understand that [he] is actually progressing quite well and a few weeks away now. So that will be a massive boost for Mikel Arteta when he comes back to really bolster that central midfield.”

Arsenal signed Merino in a £32 million deal from Real Sociedad in the summer window, following the 28-year-old's brilliant 2023/2024 campaign at both club level and internationally.

The former Newcastle United ace scored eight goals and assisted five others in 45 appearances across all competitions for Sociedad last term, and played a key role during Spain's triumph at the Euros.