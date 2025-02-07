The January transfer window has only just shut it's doors, but Arsenal chiefs do still have their preferred attacking targets for later in the year.

Arsenal fail to sign a new striker in January

While those within the beautiful game are anticipating a "busy" summer transfer window in north London (Charles Watts), manager Mikel Arteta arguably needed a new centre-forward in the winter.

Arsenal did make an offer for Ollie Watkins, which David Ornstein has since revealed was at around £40 million, but apart from that, there was little in the way of public striker pursuits despite numerous rumours linking them with the continent's number nines.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Leicester City (away) February 15th West Ham (home) February 22nd Nottingham Forest (away) February 26th Man United (away) March 9th Chelsea (home) March 16th

Arteta bemoaned Arsenal's lack of consistent creativity after their 2-0 loss to Newcastle United on Wednesday evening, which cost them a place in the Carabao Cup final, and it could yet hinder their chances of catching Liverpool in the Premier League title race.

Arsenal did have opportunities to strike a January deal for a new striker, most notably Watkins, but the Gunners apparently wouldn't elevate their original offer.

"Villa gave Arsenal the opportunity to do this deal or have a conversation on the basis of a £60 million possibility," said Ornstein on Arsenal's attempt for Watkins.

“That was something clearly Arsenal were not prepared to do at that value for a 29-year-old, who in their eyes is probably not worth that much. They decided to suggest around the £40m mark. Villa were being serious when they suggested £60 million because that’s where they value him and if they need to make the numbers work, with PSR and whatever else."

Another player they've been very keen on, especially Arteta, is £120,000-per-week Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

Alexander Isak tops Mikel Arteta's transfer wishlist at Arsenal

Ornstein, speaking on the Sky Sports Back Pages podcast, shared another update on Arsenal's potential summer pursuit of a striker this week.

The reliable journalist said that Isak is top of Arteta's personal transfer wishlist - but a deal will be extremely difficult to pull off.

“The way he [Isak] has developed and flourished is just spectacular, and it probably makes Arsenal rue their missed opportunity," said Ornstein.

"There’s no doubt that he is the player that Mikel Arteta has at the top of his list. If he was to sign a striker, he’s seen as perfect for Arsenal’s system and everything he offers.

“But Newcastle fans will hate hearing that, because they’ve got him under contract for a few years yet. He’s their key player. He’s at the centre of what they and their Saudi-led ownership are doing.

“And they’ve got no intention of seeing him go anywhere. They want him to sign a new contract. If they don’t qualify for the Champions League, maybe there’s a consideration, but the price will be phenomenally high.

“Really, clubs like Arsenal should be looking for the next Alexander Isak, not the one who’s on the market if he was to come on the market. And also, we don’t even know that Isak would want to join Arsenal. I think it’s more realistic that Arsenal need to look for other targets, such as a Benjamin Sesko or whoever else is on the market.”