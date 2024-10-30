Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is personally keen on bringing in a Barcelona star, with the Gunners boss holding a belief that he's an ideal signing.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar does a lot of groundwork behind the scenes when it comes to potential transfer targets, and the Brazilian recently admitted in an interview with Estadao that he works through nearly 200 pages of profiling on a single player alone.

Edu, who works in tandem with Arteta on the club's transfer policy, is a busy man at the Emirates Stadium - with the club chief identifying new names for Arsenal to potentially go for ahead of 2025.

Reports in the last two months have claimed that Arsenal are targeting a new striker to relieve some of the pressure off Kai Havertz amid concerns surrounding Gabriel Jesus' form at N5.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4

Some media sources suggest that Arsenal may bring in a centre-forward as soon as January, after the north Londoners missed out on a deal for RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko in the summer window.

Of the names linked with moves to north London, there are many prestigious ones in the frame, with Sesko, Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan), Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting Lisbon), Jhon Duran (Aston Villa), Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt) and Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) standing as Arsenal's rumoured 2025 striker targets.

As well as another centre-forward, there are reports that Arsenal are keen to sign an alternative to Bukayo Saka, with Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo and Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane mentioned by the press within this last fortnight.

Interestingly, Arsenal could look to poach some of La Liga's biggest sides for talent. Edu has been linked with a move for Real Madrid attacker Arda Guler, who is facing an uncertain future at the Bernabeu, while it is claimed that Arteta is a real admirer of Barcelona forward Ferran Torres.

Arteta personally wants Fermin Lopez at Arsenal

According to Spanish media this week, Arsenal's head coach has his eyes on another player from the Camp Nou - highly-rated young Spain midfielder Fermin Lopez.

The 21-year-old recently put in an exceptional display against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, bagging two assists for Hansi Flick's side in a very impressive 4-1 win, and Lopez has been silently shining for a while, with teenage teammate Lamine Yamal arguably grabbing all the headlines.

The La Masia graduate hasn't gone unnoticed at London Colney, though, with Arsenal taking a firm interest. Indeed, a report from Spain explains that Arteta personally wants Arsenal to sign Lopez from Barcelona, with tactician deeming him an "ideal" potential signing for his system.

He was also a member of Spain's Euro 2024 winning side, and his noteworthy displays when called upon have motivated Barca to slap a £67 million price tag on the player's head.

“He is a talented footballer," said former Catalans boss Xavi.

"He knows how to leak the last pass, which is what he really lacked last season.

“He scored a worldie with his left foot and then assisted Ferran with the right foot, so he can use both feet. He also can play in multiple roles from a winger to a central midfielder. This whole package is not easy to find. I like him a lot. He is full of personality.

“He is hungry and has a great character — that’s very important. When I saw that in training, I realised I had to give him minutes. I trusted him and he is delivering. That’s what football is about."