Mikel Arteta is now personally "working hard" to try and convince a £58,000-per-week player to join Arsenal.

Edu and Arteta targeting new midfielder for Arsenal

The Gunners' midfield could look very different by the first match day of next season.

Indeed, it is believed Arsenal are open to summer offers for Thomas Partey, with the Ghanaian's contract set to expire next year. Fitness issues, combined with the good form of some teammates, have unfortunately reduced Partey's role in comparison to previous seasons.

Uncertainty surrounds his future at the Emirates Stadium as a result, with fellow midfielder Mohamed Elneny also looking set to leave when his deal runs out this summer. Arsenal have been doing some legwork on signing a possible replacement for Partey already, despite the summer window not opening until June 14.

Reports claim sporting director Edu and Arsenal chiefs have initiated contact with Bruno Guimaraes and his reps about joining for 24/25, but sealing a deal for the Brazil international would be both expensive and complicated, with Manchester City also lurking for a deal.

His Magpies contract will include a £100 million release clause, but only temporarily. As first revealed by Fabrizio Romano, Guimaraes' exit clause will be valid from the last week of May to the beginning of the final week of June, making it a race between the two title chasers.

A much more astute alternative for a cheaper price could be Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi. The Spaniard's contract includes a £52 million release clause, which would be half the price of Guimaraes, and he's even been called the "perfect midfielder" for them.

“My personal feeling is that Zubimendi would be fantastic," said Romano on which midfielder Arsenal should sign. "Even if [Amadou] Onana and Douglas [Luiz] have the advantage of both already knowing the Premier League. Zubimendi is fantastic player, he can help with his vision, quality and intelligence on the ball – he’s the perfect midfielder."

Arteta "working hard" to convince Zubimendi to join Arsenal

According to a report by The Boot Room this week, Arsenal's manager is now taking things into his own hands when it comes to bringing in the 25-year-old.

They claim Arteta is personally "working hard" to tempt Zubimendi into joining Arsenal, and the Sociedad stalwart is said to be the club's top choice to reinforce their midfield.

Other reports claim Arsenal have already bid for Zubimendi pre-summer, so it would appear they're attempting to grant the 42-year-old's wish for Zubimendi's arrival.

He's on around £58,000-per-week according to Football Transfers, so it wouldn't take much to improve his salary, as double that amount wouldn't even put him in touching distance of Arsenal's highest earners.