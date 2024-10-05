Arsenal are ready to pounce on a teenage star who has been dubbed Lamine Yamal 2.0, according to reports coming out of Spain, with Mikel Arteta personally keen on the signing.

Arsenal hoping to add attacking reinforcements

Heading into the summer transfer window, a new attacker was high on Arsenal's wishlist as they looked to bolster their frontline in search of lifting the Premier League for the first time in two decades.

But after links with Benjamin Sesko, Nico Williams and more, they ultimately agreed a deal to sign Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling on loan late on deadline day, kicking the transfer can down the road for another 12 months while bringing in a wealth of experience in the England international, who Mikel Arteta worked closely with at Manchester City.

Arsenal's forward options for 2024/25 Player Age Kai Havertz 25 Leandro Trossard 29 Gabriel Jesus 27 Gabriel Martinelli 23 Bukayo Saka 23 Raheem Sterling 29

But even a year on, signing a forward may not be that easy, with Sesko continuing to add to his long list of suitors with impressive performances for RB Leipzig, while Nico Williams remains a prime target for Barcelona despite his decision to stay at Athletic Club over the summer.

One forward that no-one but PSG even tried to sign over the summer was Lamine Yamal, with the Barcelona talent already among the World's best forwards at just 17 years old and a mainstay in the starting XI at his boyhood club.

Instead, teams will be forced to try and discover the next best thing, and according to one report that is precisely what Arsenal have looked to do.

Arsenal target Yamal 2.0

That comes as one Spanish outlet has claimed that Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Barcelona wonderkid Arnau Pradas, who has been dubbed a "Lamine Yamal clone". Pradas is actually older than Yamal, having turned 18-years-old in March, but has been overtaken by his former teammate who shot to senior stardom. By contrast, Pradas is still impressing at youth level, with the winger having scored twice in two UEFA Youth League games this season already.

The 18-year-old is most comfortable on the right flank, where like Yamal he cuts inside onto his stronger left foot, though he has spent his season thus far on the left-hand side of attack.

But he is out of contract with Barcelona this summer, and that has caught the eye of the Gunners. As per Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have an interest in "securing his services", with Mikel Arteta having given his OK for the deal to sign Yamal's former teammate, who may feel his pathway is blocked by his fellow prospect.

His arrival would certainly be in keeping with Arsenal's longer term plan to hoover up youth talent from across the world, with the club having already agreed to sign U15 star Joshua Sesay and reportedly closing in on a move to sign Paraguayan defender Diego Leon.

If he is even half of the player Yamal has blossomed into, it would surely be a no-brainer for Arsenal to try and convince him to follow the well-trodden path from La Masia to north London.