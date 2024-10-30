Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has teased a potential senior debut for one "big" unseen talent in his ranks, with their Carabao Cup clash against Preston North End coming as a prime opportunity for youngsters to showcase their ability.

Arsenal prepare for Preston after 2-2 draw with Liverpool

Arsenal can take real pride from their 2-2 draw with Premier League title rivals Liverpool on Sunday, despite the dropped points and boasting a home advantage against Arne Slot's in-form Reds.

Arteta had to cope without summer signing Riccardo Calafiori, star defender William Saliba and club captain Martin Odegaard for the clash. Midfielder Thomas Partey played at right back, and Ben White slotted into Saliba's position, forming what was a much-altered backline.

Arsenal's next five Premier League games Date Newcastle United (away) November 2 Chelsea (away) November 10 Nottingham Forest (home) November 23 West Ham United (away) November 30 Man United (home) December 4

It was chopped and changed further when another crucial defender in Gabriel Magalhaes was forced off through injury, with Jakub Kiwior replacing the Brazilian around 10 minutes after the second half restart. Kiwior put in a "5/10" display against Liverpool, losing all of his duels, and it was always going to be a tall order keeping them at bay without Calafiori, Saliba and Gabriel.

Arteta even praised his Arsenal side for their display against Liverpool, with the Spaniard now preparing his team for their Carabao Cup tie against Championship side PNE this evening.

The game is a real opportunity for the north Londoners to field those who may not be guaranteed starters in the Premier League. Teenagers Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly are in contention to play right from the off, with both Hale End academy graduates getting the nod against Bolton Wanderers in the last round.

Meanwhile, the likes of summer signing Raheem Sterling, Jorginho and exit-linked Gabriel Jesus may also have a chance to showcase their skills at Deepdale.

Alongside Lewis-Skelly and Nwaneri, who are widely regarded as Arsenal's brightest prospects right now, this game also comes as an opportunity for young goalkeeper Tommy Setford to make his full debut.

Setford was sidelined with a hip injury until recently, but the Englishman signed from Ajax's academy in the summer has a chance to start in-between the sticks tonight.

Arteta teases full Arsenal debut for Tommy Setford

That is according to Arteta, who hinted in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday that Setford could make his Arsenal debut against PNE.

"Obviously we brought him because we know that he’s got the qualities that we’re looking for for our goalkeeping area," said Arteta on Setford.

"But unfortunately he’s been injured so he hasn’t really played. Let’s see if we will play him tomorrow."

The Englishman, who played with Jurrien Timber at Ajax and was born in the Netherlands, was signed in the summer and academy manager Per Mertesacker says he's a player with "big" potential.

“We welcome Tommy to Arsenal. He is a young goalkeeper with big potential, and we look forward to supporting his development in the coming years," said Mertesacker.

"The first step on Tommy’s development pathway with us will be to integrate into our under-21s academy group and train regularly with our first team goalkeeping group.”