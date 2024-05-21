Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is said to be an admirer of one £160,000-per-week star, as he personally approves the player's spot on the Gunners' summer shortlist.

Arsenal target new midfielder and three other summer signings

Sporting director Edu recently vowed to keep on improving the squad (via Simon Collings), with reliable media sources also claiming that Arsenal want a new goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward.

Arsenal managed to reach 89 points over what was an excellent 2023/2024 campaign, but the imperiousness of Pep Guardiola's Man City side meant they missed out on a Premier League title for the second season in a row.

City established their firm grip on the trophy just moments into their final-day clash with West Ham, and it looked like a tall order for the Irons to do Arsenal any favours from Phil Foden's stunning opener onwards.

Arsenal's last five league games Arsenal 2-1 Everton Man United 0-1 Arsenal Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea

Arsenal did all they could with their win over Everton, but Guardiola's men were always favourites to win their fourth consecutive domestic crown. It's now back to the drawing board for Arteta and Edu, who must now strengthen the squad in a bid to challenge again next season.

Edu, speaking to TNT Sports recently, exclaimed that transfer targets have already been identified.

"I understand what the fans are asking for but we already have our targets. We have planned a lot ahead and I will be worried if we don’t score a lot of goals and if we’re not creating chances, which is the opposite because we create a lot and score a lot of goals. The plan is to try to get better every year and I think we are in a good moment. Let's see if we can keep improving.

“Many times in certain conversations to recruit the players you don't see the character of the player or the character of the player does not fit well with what we are trying to do and then you have to move on and try to find what we’re really looking for.

“If you see all the signings we’ve made since we started together, everyone is almost the same, young, energetic and passionate, and good talents with big, beautiful futures ahead of them.”

For Arteta's midfield, Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has been heavily linked in recent weeks. It is believed Arsenal are eyeing a summer move for Guimaraes, and his contract is set to include a £100 million release clause - which will be valid from the end of this month to the last week of June (Fabrizio Romano).

Arteta personally approves potential Guimaraes swoop at Arsenal

This is echoed by London World and journalist Chris Wheatley, as they claim Arteta has personally approved all of Arsenal's summer targets.

The £160,000-per-week Magpies midfielder is one of them, with LW claiming Arteta is an admirer of Guimaraes as Arsenal shortlist him ahead of a potential move.

Guimaraes is also attracting interest from Man City, so it could be a transfer race akin to the one for Declan Rice's signature last summer.